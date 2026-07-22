ALO Launches Eyewear With Star-Studded Campaign

Alo launched their first eyewear collection today with a splashy new campaign starring Lila Moss, Amelia Gray, Matthew Noszka, Lara Stone, and more. Directed by Bardia Zeinali — best known for his viral music videos including Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching, and Ariana Grande’s In My Head — the campaign also features still photography by Stuart Winecoff and styling by the great Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele.
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The collection itself is a curated assortment of six fashion-forward, effortlessly wearable frames designed in Los Angeles and handcrafted in Japan.
“For this inaugural launch, we landed on six signature silhouettes that strike a balance between trend and timelessness,” said Abby Gordon, Alo’s chief merchandise and design officer. “To bring this collection to life, we partnered with artisans in Japan where the craftsmanship behind every frame reflects an unwavering commitment to quality. You can feel it the moment you pick them up.”
The collection features premium Takiron acetate, a material perfected by artisans over nearly a century and prized for its remarkable depth, durability, and color richness. Select styles also feature custom palladium and gold-plated hardware and every frame has undergone a meticulous process including the hand-polishing of every surface by skilled artisans.
The sunglasses retail for between $250 and $375 each and are available now at Alo.com and in Alo stores worldwide.