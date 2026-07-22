ALO Launches Eyewear With Star-Studded Campaign

Alo launched their first eyewear collection today with a splashy new campaign starring Lila Moss, Amelia Gray, Matthew Noszka, Lara Stone, and more. Directed by Bardia Zeinali — best known for his viral music videos including Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching, and Ariana Grande’s In My Head — the campaign also features still photography by Stuart Winecoff and styling by the great Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele.

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The collection itself is a curated assortment of six fashion-forward, effortlessly wearable frames designed in Los Angeles and handcrafted in Japan.