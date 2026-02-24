Alle Fister Looks Back On 20 Epic Years of Bollare

Bollare founder Alle Fister and her team have a milestone to celebrate this year with the PR firm marking an epic 20 years in business. With presence around the world, a dedicated team, and an incredible list of clients, we thought it was a good time to take a stroll down memory lane and look back on the firms early days, find out what’s differentiated them from the pack, and unearth what’s in store for their next chapter.

How did Bollare come about?

I had the great opportunity of being on the early team of women’s online retailer, Shopbop. As Shopbop was acquired by Amazon, I founded Bollare, with Shopbop as our first client.

Why is it called Bollare?

/bolˈla.re/: ‘to brand’ ‘to make your stamp/mark’ in Italian. Italy has always been an incredible place of discovery for me since I was young. We’d take family trips there, as my mother is Italian and I also studied abroad in Florence during college. I like the duality of the meaning and how it parallels what we do: discovery with brands and making our marks together.

How has the company evolved over the years?

In so many ways! From a young entrepreneurial spirit to a savvy organization. However, what’s stayed the same is a commitment to incredible people – internally with our team (many members of our team have been together for years, and that is so special) and with our clients and contacts (there is much longevity), and I treasure that endlessly.

What were you doing before Bollare?|

Graduated from Pepperdine in Malibu, CA., Moved to Madison, WI, where Shopbop was based, and put snow tires on my convertible and dove in!

Who were some of your first clients and who are some of your clients today?

Early clients included Blank Denim, DITA, ghd, Gilt Groupe, Hurley, Minkpink, One Kings Lane, Ruthie Davis, and SMYTHE Over the years, we have worked with: Acacia, ALO, Barbie, Beyond Yoga, Camilla, CottonOn, Disney, Kevyn Aucoin, L* Space, Meshki, Mikoh, Murad, QUAY, Quiksilver, Rebecca Vallance, Roxy, Stila, Timberland, Vans. And today Eberjey, Havaianas, Kristin Ess, LANEIGE, Naturalizer, NBC, P.J. Salvage, SexyHair, Sunday Riley, Urban Decay, and Youth to the People are some of the brands we’re privileged to work with.

Tell us a little bit about the team today.

The team is structured vertically by scope of work and niche focus, enabling deep expertise in a specific genre and its core constituents. With this, our depth of relationships is unparalleled. If there is a relationship we don’t have, we’re not afraid to ask for introductions. Connectivity is one of our core superpowers and the true essence of our day-to-day work. We go beyond the relationship to build trust with our contacts and clients. It is only then that we can truly effect change. We are both a resource and a confidant.

There are two things that really stand out. The first is this group is a true definition of teamwork – the differentiated expertise allows us to think as a group in full. There is strong tenure across the team, which has cultivated mutual respect and understanding of huge value.

Farris Green, our SVP, has worked with us for 16+ years – originally in West Hollywood, now helming efforts for us in London. Anna Clayton, who co-leads the editorial team, has been incredible at leading teams and clients for the past 17 years (fun fact: we originally connected through mutual days at Shopbop). Anna’s counterpart, Melissa Tate, 13 years together. She originally ran the editorial team from NY, she is now, very proudly, based in Nashville. Zack Tanck, leads the KOL Division, key opinion leaders (content creators, talent) from West Hollywood. His leadership over the past 12+ years has been amazing. How he has innovated in a constantly changing digital environment is remarkable. Paulina Piszczek, AVP, has led the team for the past 15 years, driving innovation around digital campaigns and platforms, originally in NYC, now in Miami, FL. We additionally have an incredible group of tenured senior leads, including Conchita Meza, Hailey Kodora and Hayley Enzor. It’s hard for me not to call out every single person on this team, frankly!

Secondly, how the cross-functional team structure and culture of collaboration create some incredible work and campaigns. We were very focused on New York and LA for many years. Over time, we have expanded our focus to include Orange County, CA; Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, TN; Miami, Florida as we have seen great opportunity in additional markets, both with brands and content creators. “It’s about widening our map of influence and impact. Expanding beyond NY and LA has allowed us to tap into emerging creator communities and regional tastemakers. For brands, this means more authentic partnerships, stronger local media relationships, a deeper understanding of consumer mentalities and storytelling opportunities that may not have been realized otherwise.” – Paulina Piszczek, AVP

What differentiates Bollare from other agencies?

There are so many amazing agencies, and an agency fit for every publicist, every brand We really value the culture at Bollare:

Entrepreneurially spirited. Starting with myself, this permeates every member of our organization and is reflected in our client relationships and work. We strive to treat each project, campaign, and opportunity as a chance to think with tenacity, passion, tolerance for ambiguity, flexibility and relentless drive.

Nimble. We define ‘clarity is kindness.’ We want to have relationships (internally, externally) that are clear, and work nimbly through the unknown. We’re all paradoxes, and the only constant is change – enjoy it (because, hey, you can’t change it).

Team-oriented. We firmly believe we’re better together – with different opinions and perspectives, that discourse brings bigger, better, brighter ideas. We start every Monday with a full staff meeting, and throughout the week, smaller groups (by vertical) meet to discuss plans and programs. Working as a cross-functional team is tremendously valuable.

“There is clearly a reason so many of us have remained at Bollare for 10+ years, and I can confidently say the culture is 95% of that reason. There is such energy and creativity bursting at the seams, along with immense care and compassion. In 13 years, I’ve never felt like I have reached the limit of what Bollare can offer, or that I’ve hit the peak of what I could learn or the experiences I could have. I’m constantly surprised, inspired, thankful. That’s Bollare.” – Melissa Tate, VP

What have been some of your proudest moments over the years?

Our reach in the beauty space is comprehensive (working with top beauty brands from Henkel, L’Oréal, Maesa, Revlon), and specifically Korean beauty (Amore Pacific Group is a key client). With our robust expertise and experience working with some of the top Korean beauty companies, and our proven ability to deliver impactful growth in the US across a range of emerging to established brands, Bollare has become a key agency in this ever-growing market.

With my background in contemporary fashion, we are very connected with the designer community. Thinking of founders as KOL’s, to potential synergies; this is a network we’re highly woven with across accessories and fashion and forged some campaigns I frame in my mind – from Star Wars Force for Fashion (with Diane von Furstenberg, Halston, Opening Ceremony and Rag & Bone to name a few) in partnership with Bloomingdale’s to designer partnerships for the Barbie movie to Naturalizer x June Ambrose…the list is endlessly (pridefully) long..

We continue to create major moments through pop-ups in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, strategically timed around key cultural events such as Art Basel, Fashion Week, and festival season. While the way we show up evolves each year—keeping each activation fresh—these experiences have become highly anticipated by influencer, KOL, and editor communities across each city.

Then there is retail storytelling. Having been part of Shopbop’s early team, this is a core competency for me (Alle) since the beginning of my career, specifically in digital. The Bollare team has worked on retail expansion (digital and physical) with top brands across sectors – from digital launches (French Connection, Gilt Groupe, Gray Malin, One Kings Lane, Spring App, to innovative pop-ups (Afterpay, LANEIGE, Wavytalk, The Grove) to fresh concept roll-outs (Disney Store, UNIVRS (NBC)), to flagship openings (Brilliant Earth, Hurley, Quiksilver, RH (Restoration Hardware) Vans).

As a founder who has bootstrapped her business for 20 years, I am very aligned with and passionate about serving the women in business communities. From our ongoing partnership with Step Up Women’s Network, to WBENC certification, to contributing to and supporting this genre in myriad ways: keeping a pulse on local community groups (and ways our brand partners can be involved with them), to contributing to media and events specifically focused on female entrepreneurship.

Lastly, I would like to note entertainment. Our agency has worked with the biggest studios and entertainment properties (Barbie, Disney, NBC Universal, Netflix). Our unique position, connectivity and understanding of this sector is invaluable as divisions collide.

“We have been fortunate to have an abundance of proud moments at every scale, from securing the first press win for an emerging independent brand to leading a macro global campaign with A-list talent. We are most proud to have built a recognizable ‘Bollare’ presence that reflects who we are as much as the brands we partner with. We’ve taken our Bollare presence through experiential activations across the US and beyond, to cities like Copenhagen, London, Milan, Oslo and Paris. Across markets and milestones, we have continued refining a point of view that truly sets us apart and allows what we do to feel intentional, distinctive and culturally connected,” said Farris Green, Senior Vice President.

What has been the biggest challenge since opening doors?

You’re learning while growing while living while… Trying to frame challenges as lessons – giving myself minimal time to ‘wallow’ and maximum time to take action to best serve the team and clients, at times that can feel lonely or frustrating, but it’s all part of the process and the journey.

Where do you see PR going?

Foundationally and operationally, much remains the same, however the further fragmentation of the market continues to push thoughtful practices in two ways:

A journalist may likely contribute to, or operate several platforms (a media outlet, a Substack, Instagram feed, be a contributor on a podcast, etc.), so we’re not only thinking of the who or the where in silos. With that, we are approaching the audience in different ways, given the many more avenues to reach them. This has increased the importance of repetition to meet them and have our message resonate with them.

How did social media change the way you do business?

I’m compelled to have our VP Zack Tanck chime in here-

“The rise of social media didn’t just change the game; it completely flipped our approach to brand strategy. What started with a handful of bloggers entering the scene evolved into a full-blown influencer boom, and Bollare jumped in to begin cultivating deep relationships rooted in real talk. It’s about those IRL, text-at-midnight relationships that truly mean something. In an ever-changing social landscape, these genuine connections are what create some seriously cool – and impactful – social media moments for our brand partners and for Bollare itself.”

You recently created a supper series. Tell us about that!

Our VP, Anna Clayton, described the series so well – they’re all about co-creation and community. “The power of these dinners is rooted in co-creation. Uniting community with brand in a creative environment that fosters authentic, creator-led storytelling in a dynamic way. These dinners are a ton of fun and it is incredible to see what has already sparked from these first two!” We want to always push ourselves to innovate and think about how to bridge to the next level of what our clients need, the market demands. I really applaud the team for thinking about, and creating a way to connect content creators and brands together in fresh ways.

Can you also tell us about Bollare’s partnership with Step Up?

We are now celebrating our 20th year with so much gratitude and an incredible partnership with Step Up Women’s Network. We forged this partnership to honor all those who have stepped up and shaped our journey – it wouldn’t have been the same without the incredible people who have mentored and guided us; their support has been the foundation of everything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years. Step Up believes that all girls deserve to define and pursue success on their own terms – and they help do that by bringing girls together in online and offline spaces to explore and discuss what’s possible. By offering structured support, and access to a strong community, Step Up helps guide girls to achieve their own unique goals by identifying them, and building a roadmap to help them get there!

We are honored to celebrate our 20th anniversary with a partnership with Step Up, both in leading and participating in digital and physical mentorship activations in shared markets of Dallas (led by Alle Fister), Los Angeles (led by Conchita Meza), Nashville (led by Melissa Tate) and New York City (led by Paulina Piszczek). Additionally, a digital campaign will be launched to spotlight the Step Up digital mentorship app. The digital communications campaign will include seeding co-branded entrepreneur kits which will be provided to business leaders, industry friends and influencers to pass forward to the future entrepreneurs in their lives, along with information on how to share with their communities and get involved in Step Up’s mentorship program.

Where do you see Bollare headed in the next 20 years?

We have a relentless focus on pushing ourselves to think bigger, faster, stronger, cooler… to serve ourselves and the clients proudly. I hope we continue to get it all done and have a hell of a lot of fun.

This interview was conducted via email.

Photos: Courtesy





