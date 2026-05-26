All the Winners from the 2026 American Music Awards

It was a big night for first-time nominees at the 52nd American Music Awards! Katseye and Sombr took home three trophies each, in addition to delivering two of the most buzzworthy performances of the show. Sabrina Carpenter was also recognized by fans with three awards — her first AMA wins ever — for Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, and Best Pop Album. BTS now have fourteen wins to their name, adding three this year for Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best Male K-Pop Artist. Bruno Mars proved he still has that 24K touch, taking home three awards for Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album. And speaking of gold, The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI continued their breakout year with their first AMA wins for Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Song. EJAE added to that with a win for Best Soundtrack for “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Special awards were also presented to Billy Idol — who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and delivered a showstopping medley of some of his biggest hits including “White Wedding,” “Eyes Without A Face,” and “Dancing with Myself” — and KAROL G who received the International Artist Award of Excellence, and performed her song “Ivonny Bonita.”

Presenters throughout the night included Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, Busta Rhymes, EJAE, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, Jake Wood, John Legend, Leon Thomas, Linda Perry, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, REI AMI, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, and more.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS (WINNER)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

KATSEYE (WINNER)

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

sombr

Album of the Year

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend (WINNER)

Tate McRae – So Close To What

Taylor Swift –The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

The Singing Voices of Huntrix: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (WINNER)

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

sombr – “back to friends”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside” (WINNER)

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Role Model – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

Tyla – “CHANEL” (WINNER)

Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

Best Music Video

KATSEYE – “Gnarly” (WINNER)

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA – Grand National Tour

Lady Gaga – The Mayhem Ball

Oasis – Oasis Live ‘25 Tour

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (WINNER)

Breakout Tour

Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour (WINNER)

Kali Uchis – The Sincerely, Tour

The Marías – Submarine Tour

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? Tour

Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia Tour

Breakthrough Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

sombr – I Barely Know Her

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun (WINNER)

Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body” (WINNER)

Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

Best Vocal Performance

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

SIENNA SPIRO – “Die on this Hill”

Song of the Summer

Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”

BTS – “SWIM” (WINNER)

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Harry Styles – “American Girls”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

sombr – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”

Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist

KATSEYE (WINNER)

SIENNA SPIRO

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of Huntrix: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (WINNER)

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Pop Album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend (WINNER)

Tate McRae – So Close To What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley (WINNER)

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band (WINNER)

Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber (WINNER)

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen – “Just In Case”

Russell Dickerson – “Happen To Me”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – I Hope You’re Happy

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9 (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Sam Barber – Restless Mind

Tucker Wetmore – What Not To

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B (WINNER)

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

EsDeeKid

Monaleo (WINNER)

PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – “ErrTime” (WINNER)

Drake – “NOKIA”

Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”

Best Hip-Hop Album

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA? (WINNER)

Don Toliver – OCTANE

Gunna – The Last Wun

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA

Best Male R&B Artist

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

Leon Thomas (WINNER)

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” (WINNER)

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars – The Romantic (WINNER)

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Leon Thomas – MUTT

Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

Summer Walker – Finally Over It

Best Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Shakira (WINNER)

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida (WINNER)

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist

Beéle

Kapo (WINNER)

Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” (WINNER)

benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”

Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”

KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”

Best Latin Album

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

Karol G – Tropicoqueta (WINNER)

Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA

ROSALÍA – Lux

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese

Gigi Perez

sombr (WINNER)

Best Rock/Alternative Song

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Linkin Park – “Up From The Bottom”

sombr – “back to friends” (WINNER)

Sublime – “Ensenada”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Best Rock/Alternative Album

Sleep Token – Even In Arcadia

sombr – I Barely Know Her (WINNER)

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Twenty One Pilots – Breach

Zach Bryan – With Heaven On Top

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta (WINNER)

Fred again..

ILLENIUM

John Summit

Best Male K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

BTS (WINNER)

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE (WINNER)

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

Tyla (WINNER)

Wizkid

Best Americana/Folk Artist

Lord Huron

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

Noah Kahan (WINNER)

Tyler Childers