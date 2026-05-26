All the Winners from the 2026 American Music Awards

It was a big night for first-time nominees at the 52nd American Music Awards! Katseye and Sombr took home three trophies each, in addition to delivering two of the most buzzworthy performances of the show. Sabrina Carpenter was also recognized by fans with three awards — her first AMA wins ever — for Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, and Best Pop Album. BTS now have fourteen wins to their name, adding three this year for Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best Male K-Pop Artist. Bruno Mars proved he still has that 24K touch, taking home three awards for Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album. And speaking of gold, The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI continued their breakout year with their first AMA wins for Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Song. EJAE added to that with a win for Best Soundtrack for “KPop Demon Hunters.”
Special awards were also presented to Billy Idol — who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and delivered a showstopping medley of some of his biggest hits including “White Wedding,” “Eyes Without A Face,” and “Dancing with Myself” — and KAROL G who received the International Artist Award of Excellence, and performed her song “Ivonny Bonita.”
Presenters throughout the night included Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, Busta Rhymes, EJAE, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, Jake Wood, John Legend, Leon Thomas, Linda Perry, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, REI AMI, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, and more.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
BTS (WINNER)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
KATSEYE (WINNER)
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
sombr
Album of the Year
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend (WINNER)
Tate McRae – So Close To What
Taylor Swift –The Life of a Showgirl
Song of the Year
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
The Singing Voices of Huntrix: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (WINNER)
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
sombr – “back to friends”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Collaboration of the Year
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”
David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”
Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside” (WINNER)
Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”
Social Song of the Year
Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Role Model – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”
Tyla – “CHANEL” (WINNER)
Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”
Best Music Video
KATSEYE – “Gnarly” (WINNER)
ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Tyla – “CHANEL”
Best Soundtrack
F1 The Album
Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)
Wicked: For Good
Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter Tour
Kendrick Lamar, SZA – Grand National Tour
Lady Gaga – The Mayhem Ball
Oasis – Oasis Live ‘25 Tour
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (WINNER)
Breakout Tour
Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour (WINNER)
Kali Uchis – The Sincerely, Tour
The Marías – Submarine Tour
Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? Tour
Sleep Token – Even in Arcadia Tour
Breakthrough Album of the Year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
sombr – I Barely Know Her
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun (WINNER)
Best Throwback Song
4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”
Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body” (WINNER)
Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”
Best Vocal Performance
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
SIENNA SPIRO – “Die on this Hill”
Song of the Summer
Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”
Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”
BTS – “SWIM” (WINNER)
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Harry Styles – “American Girls”
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
sombr – “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”
Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”
Best Male Pop Artist
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Best Female Pop Artist
Lady Gaga
Olivia Dean
Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Pop Artist
KATSEYE (WINNER)
SIENNA SPIRO
Zara Larsson
Best Pop Song
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
The Singing Voices of Huntrix: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (WINNER)
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Pop Album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend (WINNER)
Tate McRae – So Close To What
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Best Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist
Ella Langley (WINNER)
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
Zac Brown Band (WINNER)
Breakthrough Country Artist
Sam Barber (WINNER)
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
Best Country Song
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen – “Just In Case”
Russell Dickerson – “Happen To Me”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Best Country Album
BigXthaPlug – I Hope You’re Happy
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9 (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
Sam Barber – Restless Mind
Tucker Wetmore – What Not To
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Don Toliver
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B (WINNER)
Doechii
GloRilla
Sexyy Red
YKNIECE
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
EsDeeKid
Monaleo (WINNER)
PLUTO
Best Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B – “ErrTime” (WINNER)
Drake – “NOKIA”
Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”
Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”
YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”
Best Hip-Hop Album
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA? (WINNER)
Don Toliver – OCTANE
Gunna – The Last Wun
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – MASA
Best Male R&B Artist
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Teyana Taylor
Tyla
Breakthrough R&B Artist
Leon Thomas (WINNER)
Mariah the Scientist
Ravyn Lenae
Best R&B Song
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” (WINNER)
Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “MUTT”
Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”
Best R&B Album
Bruno Mars – The Romantic (WINNER)
Justin Bieber – SWAG
Leon Thomas – MUTT
Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY
Summer Walker – Finally Over It
Best Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Best Female Latin Artist
Gloria Estefan
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Shakira (WINNER)
Best Latin Duo or Group
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida (WINNER)
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Breakthrough Latin Artist
Beéle
Kapo (WINNER)
Netón Vega
Best Latin Song
Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” (WINNER)
benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”
Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”
KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”
Best Latin Album
Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia
Karol G – Tropicoqueta (WINNER)
Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – DINASTÍA
ROSALÍA – Lux
Best Rock/Alternative Artist
Deftones
Linkin Park
The Marías
Sleep Token
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist
Geese
Gigi Perez
sombr (WINNER)
Best Rock/Alternative Song
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
Linkin Park – “Up From The Bottom”
sombr – “back to friends” (WINNER)
Sublime – “Ensenada”
Tame Impala – “Dracula”
Best Rock/Alternative Album
Sleep Token – Even In Arcadia
sombr – I Barely Know Her (WINNER)
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Twenty One Pilots – Breach
Zach Bryan – With Heaven On Top
Best Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta (WINNER)
Fred again..
ILLENIUM
John Summit
Best Male K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
BTS (WINNER)
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female K-Pop Artist
aespa
BLACKPINK
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE (WINNER)
Best Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
MOLIY
Rema
Tyla (WINNER)
Wizkid
Best Americana/Folk Artist
Lord Huron
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
Noah Kahan (WINNER)
Tyler Childers