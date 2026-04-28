News

All the looks from Lady Gaga and Doechii’s ‘Runway’ Music Video

Serving FASHION!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Deochii and Lady Gaga in Runway

Lady Gaga and Doechii seriously turned it out in the music video for their new song Runway, which debuted on YouTube Monday, April 27. Hardly surprising, really. After all, both artists are famous for — among many other things — their ability to turn a look. And Runway is the theme song for the biggest fashion film of the year, The Devil Wears Prada 2, so the pressure was certainly on for the dynamic duo to serve Fashion with a capital “F.” And boy did they ever!

Lady Gaga and Doechii in Runway

The video, directed by Parris Goebel, opens on a black and white striped studio filled with dancers dressed like high fashion whirling dervishes and club kids with Gaga in a glittery blue top, black and blue ombre skirt, and a metallic blue headpiece shaped like a hand and topped with a crystal-embellished blue veil.

Lady Gaga in Runway

Doechii, meanwhile, wears a black cage dress with a swath of lavender floral fabric wrapped just below the hips and truly fabulous fuchsia hat with a burst of colorful feathers.

Doechii in Runway

Later, on a blood red stage, the duo appears as a couple of modern day Marie Antoinettes in custom gowns by New York-based couturier Miss Claire Sullivan with Gaga in silver and Doechii in gold.

Lady Gaga and Doechii in Runway

The pair serves “three legged race conjoined twin corporate realness” in a double breasted red suit built for two.

Lady Gaga and Doechii in Runway

Gaga has a couple of solo fashion moments as well. First in the viral urn dress from Daniel del Valle’s breakout Fall 2026 London fashion week show. 

Lady Gaga in Runway

Then, in another scene, wearing a custom red patent leather catsuit with red crocodile opera heels by Thom Solo — very “Catwoman meets M. Bison from Street Fighter.” 

The pair appears again in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gimp suits covered in crystals and spikes.

Lady Gaga and Doechii in Runway

And they return to the black and white striped studio dressed in contrasting looks of comparable drama — Doechii in white this time and Gaga in black.

Lady Gaga and Doechii in Runway

Check out the full video and all the looks in fabulous motion below.

You may also like

Stanley Tucci Wants to Do What Now?!?!

The Real Reason Adrian Grenier Is Not...

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” Premiere Red...

All the Looks From the Fashion Los...

All the Best T From the Fashion...

The Biggest Moments From Inside the 10th...

Lady Gaga And Doechii Team Up For...

Anna Wintour Lands Her First Vogue Cover

Mark Thomas Out at Carven After Just...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.