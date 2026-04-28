All the looks from Lady Gaga and Doechii’s ‘Runway’ Music Video

Lady Gaga and Doechii seriously turned it out in the music video for their new song Runway, which debuted on YouTube Monday, April 27. Hardly surprising, really. After all, both artists are famous for — among many other things — their ability to turn a look. And Runway is the theme song for the biggest fashion film of the year, The Devil Wears Prada 2, so the pressure was certainly on for the dynamic duo to serve Fashion with a capital “F.” And boy did they ever!

The video, directed by Parris Goebel, opens on a black and white striped studio filled with dancers dressed like high fashion whirling dervishes and club kids with Gaga in a glittery blue top, black and blue ombre skirt, and a metallic blue headpiece shaped like a hand and topped with a crystal-embellished blue veil.

Doechii, meanwhile, wears a black cage dress with a swath of lavender floral fabric wrapped just below the hips and truly fabulous fuchsia hat with a burst of colorful feathers.

Later, on a blood red stage, the duo appears as a couple of modern day Marie Antoinettes in custom gowns by New York-based couturier Miss Claire Sullivan with Gaga in silver and Doechii in gold.

The pair serves “three legged race conjoined twin corporate realness” in a double breasted red suit built for two.

Gaga has a couple of solo fashion moments as well. First in the viral urn dress from Daniel del Valle’s breakout Fall 2026 London fashion week show.

Then, in another scene, wearing a custom red patent leather catsuit with red crocodile opera heels by Thom Solo — very “Catwoman meets M. Bison from Street Fighter.”

The pair appears again in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gimp suits covered in crystals and spikes.

And they return to the black and white striped studio dressed in contrasting looks of comparable drama — Doechii in white this time and Gaga in black.

Check out the full video and all the looks in fabulous motion below.