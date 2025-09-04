All The Honorees For The 12th Annual Fashion Media Awards

Guess who’s back? On Friday, September 12, The Daily Front Row‘s12th annual Fashion Media Awards are kicking off New York Fashion Week with a bang. Taking place at the famed Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, the event will be hosted by Real Housewives star—and our maximalist fashion muse—Bronwyn Newport. With a star-studded roster of honorees, presenters, and guests, it’s destined to be a night to remember! Here’s a look at all of this year’s winners, below.

Fashion Innovator: Zac Posen

Style Icon: mgk

Fashion Legend: Iman

Creatives of the Year: Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia, Oscar de la Renta and Monse

Magazine of the Year: Cultured Magazine, Sarah Harrelson

Campaign of the Year: Trey Laird for Boss’ David Beckham campaign

Lifetime Achievement Award: Pamela Hanson, photographer

Emerging Artist: Ashwin Gane

Impact Innovation Award: Mary Alice Stephenson, Glam4Good

Breakthrough Beauty Brand: Marianne Fonseca, Gente Beauty

The event’s VIP cocktail hour, red carpet, and formal ceremony is proudly sponsored by LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.

Keep an eye out for more intel on the Awards coming up—and for a fashionable walk down memory lane, check out our past ceremonies right here.

