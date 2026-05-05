All the Glamorous Pics From Inside the Boom Met Gala After Party

Last night, following the Met Gala, The Standard, alongside hosts Gabriela Hearst, Grace Gummer, and Yola Mezcal, took over BOOM (formerly the Boom Boom Room) at The Standard, High Line for one of the most anticipated after parties of the night.

Kelela turned the space into a full-on fever dream, taking to the bar for a spontaneous performance that pulled guests into her hypnotic, club-fueled euphoria. Throughout the night, Samantha Ronson, Questlove, and Stretch Armstrong kept the energy high and the room locked while Yola Mezcal anchored the evening with a curated lineup of bespoke cocktails.

Guests included A$AP Rocky, Janelle Monáe, Lindsey Vonn, Danai Gurira, Luke Evans, Jimmy Butler, Wes Gordon, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Misty Copeland, Tommy Dorfman, True Whitaker, Patti Wilson, and more.

Check out all the best and most glamorous after party pics below.

All photos by BFA, courtesy of BOOM.