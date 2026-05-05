All the Chanel Looks at the 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala was Matthieu Blazy’s first in his capacity as artistic director of the house of Chanel and boy did her deliver. In total, Blazy and Chanel dressed nine celebs for the event.

Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie wore a long draped golden lamé dress adorned in the back with cascading ruffles in a gradient of flower petals and a golden flower embellished with feathers. The dress took 761 hours and encorporated1080 embroidered elements.

Nicole Kidman wore a long red dress entirely embroidered with red sequins and adorned with red feathers and organza flowers, which took 800 hours to make.

Ayo Edibiri wore long draped dress in white silk chiffon adorned with white birds made of feathers marquetry that took 632 hours.

Jennie wore a bustier column dress entirely embroidered with metallic sequin leaves in different shades of blue. It had over 15000 embroidered elements and took 540 hours to make.

A$AP Rocky’s look took 194 hours to create and consisted of a pink robe with black satin lapel and black piping details embellished with a black silk and feather camélia with black grain de poudre pants and a white plastron shirt in cotton. He wore a mix of Chanel fine jewelry and a collection of one-of-a-kind pieces from his favorite Venetian jeweler A. Codognato.

Lily-Rose Depp’s look — a grey silk crepe de chine open back dress embroidered with flowers, pearls, and beads and adorned with a flower made of feathers and pastel silk organza fringes — took 597 hours and included 2000 embroidered elements.

Model Bhavitha Mandava wore a couture version of a ready-to-wear look she wore to open Chanel’s pre-Fall 2026 New York City subway show — a beige muslin half zip sweater over a white muslin top and muslin printed pants with a blue denim effect. While Awar Odhiang wore look 50 from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2026 collection — a straight dress entirely embroidered with multicolor beads.

Gracie Abrams wore a long gold lace and nude chiffon dress embroidered with multicolor crystals and gold sequins and adorned with golden chains.

A handful of those same celebrities also also donned their Chanel best for the after parties.

All photos courtesy of Chanel.