All About Loungefly’s Cute BackStory Collection

Looking for a great gift idea? A piece from Loungefly’s BackStory collection might be exactly what you’re looking for! If you’re unfamiliar, the brand was put on the map by specializing in collectible fashion accessories, primarily mini backpacks, and known for licensed designs from the world’s coolest entertainment franchises. Now they’ve launched a cute new line of timeless bags with a range of functions. Laura Flaig, Loungefly’s director of merchandising tells The Daily what makes them so special and why this hot accessory line is on fire right now!

Tell us all about the BackStory collection!

People know Loungefly for proudly showcasing fandoms in fun, upfront ways through a range of accessories. The brand is a safe place for those who enthusiastically rep their favorite characters and properties with a “more is more” mentality, but we know there are moments when fans need a bag that offers versatility. With this in mind, BackStory also celebrates individuality. We designed three timeless bags, and we couldn’t help but put a Loungefly twist on the collection. Each bag comes equipped with thoughtfully designed ways to accessorize your bag – perfectly placed d-rings to showcase bag charms and embroidered eyelets to pack on your pins.

What are the three bags?

The Lilly Convertible Mini Backpack and Crossbody Bag converts to a crossbody, allowing for more wearing occasions. The Mo Convertible Backpack and Tote Bag is generously sized and comes with convertible straps, functioning as a backpack or a tote. The Laura Crossbody Bag is the perfect size for running errands, going on a date night and everything in between. All bags are available in classic black and a rich red, perfect for the fall or any day-to-day look.

Where can people find them?

The collection will be available on Loungefly.com, as well as many of our retail partners.

Why is it called BackStory?

Loungefly exploded from the success of the Mini Backpack, so “BackStory” is a fun play on our brand’s origin story and the end-use of this new collection. We want to give our customers a canvas to express their individuality and use the bags to tell their story to the world. At Loungefly, we revel in self-expression through fandoms, but we know our customers can’t be typecast. We have Harry Potter superfans with a flare for horror, people who dabble in Disney and geek out on anime. BackStory gives people the freedom to curate their fandoms and wear what they love.

How did you know there was a need for it?

Loungefly is known for our creativity, innovation and quality. We already develop a robust assortment of bag charms and enamel pins using in-house, hand-drawn art you can’t get anywhere else. We wanted customers to be able to show off their collections to the world, not just relegate these one-of-a-kind pins to a shelf or a drawer. The bags are beautiful with and without the flair, but being able to DIY your self-expression, your personal style, and even your mood for the day, is just so perfectly Loungefly.

Loungefly has become so popular. Take us back to how the brand first came about and how it’s evolved over the years.

The evolution of our brand has been exciting. Loungefly first gained traction through in-house art, capitalizing on aughts-era iconography akin to skulls and skater bois, but the brand really took off when cosplay mini backpacks became the staple accessory for the Disney Park “uniform.” Partnering with licensors like Disney, WB, Universal, Netflix, Sanrio and more has given us the chance to connect with fans who have created an emotional attachment to the stories, memories, and characters of their youth. We’ve had so much fun bringing these stories to life and challenging the status quo of what a fashion bag is capable of. Whether our customers create Loungefly walls in their house to display their collections or are inspired to create outfits around our designs, the success of our brand is absolutely because of our loyal customer base!

What are some of the most popular items?

Bag charms and figural bags are hot hot hot. If you haven’t seen our Moana Hei Hei bag, drop everything and check him out.

So cute! What have been your personal favorite collaborations?

We knock replica bags out of the park, in my opinion. I have a special place in my heart for the Spongebob Crabby Patty handbag and the Golden Girls Sophia bag, complete with the pearl handle. Spongebob Crabby Patty and The Golden Girls Sophia Bag.

The holidays are coming up. Any gift ideas?

The Mo Convertible Backpack and Tote Bag in red is on my list, along with a variety of bag charms from the brand!

What else is in the pipeline for Loungefly?

We are always working on the next big thing. Look out for a fresh batch of bag charms, an innovative Spring ’26 collection featuring original, non-licensed accessories, and highly anticipated collaborations that people will lose their minds over!

Anything else you’d like to share?

Fashion should be fun! Wear what you love.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.