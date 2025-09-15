All About Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Fashion Brand, GWYN!

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s fashion empire is growing! The Goop founder and actress is launching GWYN, a new luxury label that’s apparently replacing Goop’s current fashion brand G. Label, per its revamped website.

“I created G. Label in 2016 essentially for myself- a woman with a lot her plate, who wanted to be in her element and comfortable all day, from the carpool lane to work, to a dinner,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder and CEO of goop. “This fall at New York Fashion Week, we are reintroducing the line as GWYN- a name which reflects how intrinsic and personal the brand has become to me. Each piece is still made in Italy, with the same unwavering commitment to beautiful materials and craftsmanship. Trend-proof, luxurious wardrobe staples designed for the dynamic, feminine pragmatist.”

Paltrow first launched G.Label as a four-piece collection in 2016, which has since grown to encompass a wide selection of minimalist, easygoing ready-to-wear pieces—think mix-and-match tops, knitwear, and subtly trendy jackets and coats. The brand’s new name and image appears to be following a similar ethos, albeit with a higher price point and luxe materials. The new line’s standout pieces include peacoats, cashmere jackets, pleated dresses, cotton and denim shirts, wool sweaters, and a range of tailored pants and skirts. The launch of GWYN also marks a major turning point at the brand for former The Row and Maison Margiela alumni Sofía Menassé, who was appointed as Goop’s design director in 2024.

Paltrow’s first collection will launch this month, just in time for the fall season. Goop subscribers can shop the collection on September 19 ahead of its wider release on September 21 on Goop.com, as well as the brand’s eight retail stores. However, as always, she’s sure to have more up her perfectly tailored sleeve!

