News

All About Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Fashion Brand, GWYN!

The mogul has revamped her G. Label brand with a new name—and a focus on minimalist luxury

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Gwyneth Paltrow, Gwyn, Goop, G-Label, fashion, celebrity brands
GWYN (Courtesy of GWYN)

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s fashion empire is growing! The Goop founder and actress is launching GWYN, a new luxury label that’s apparently replacing Goop’s current fashion brand G. Label, per its revamped website.

“I created G. Label in 2016 essentially for myself- a woman with a lot her plate, who wanted to be in her element and comfortable all day, from the carpool lane to work, to a dinner,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder and CEO of goop. “This fall at New York Fashion Week, we are reintroducing the line as GWYN- a name which reflects how intrinsic and personal the brand has become to me. Each piece is still made in Italy, with the same unwavering commitment to beautiful materials and craftsmanship. Trend-proof, luxurious wardrobe staples designed for the dynamic, feminine pragmatist.”

 

Paltrow first launched G.Label as a four-piece collection in 2016, which has since grown to encompass a wide selection of minimalist, easygoing ready-to-wear pieces—think mix-and-match tops, knitwear, and subtly trendy jackets and coats. The brand’s new name and image appears to be following a similar ethos, albeit with a higher price point and luxe materials. The new line’s standout pieces include peacoats, cashmere jackets, pleated dresses, cotton and denim shirts, wool sweaters, and a range of tailored pants and skirts. The launch of GWYN also marks a major turning point at the brand for former The Row and Maison Margiela alumni Sofía Menassé, who was appointed as Goop’s design director in 2024.

Paltrow’s first collection will launch this month, just in time for the fall season. Goop subscribers can shop the collection on September 19 ahead of its wider release on September 21 on Goop.com, as well as the brand’s eight retail stores. However, as always, she’s sure to have more up her perfectly tailored sleeve!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Biography, Heidi Klum’s...

Daily Media: Marni’s Major Exit, Kering’s New...

Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell Blooms, Gwyneth Paltrow’s New...

Elle’s Women In Hollywood Issue, SKIMS’ Spotty...

Goop Layoffs, Alina Cho’s Special Anniversary, Plus!...

Tommy Hilfiger’s Runway Date, CFDA’s Fashion Week...

The Ivan Bart Memorial Fund, Gwyneth Gets...

Christy Lynn Comes To Town; Gwyneth Heads...

What’s Happening In The Hamptons? Wölffer’s 35th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.