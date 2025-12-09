All Aboard! The Daily and Gatsby Celebrate Art Basel

Did someone say fun?! The Daily’s annual Art Basel bash has become a longtime tradition during Art Week in Miami, and this year we brought things up a notch with an intimate cocktail party on a super yacht. The Gatsby super yacht hosted the event on Thursday night to launch their new line of luxe canned cocktails and introduce the line to the fashion set. Guests previewed the three Gatsby signature non-carbonated ready-to-drink cocktails in a can, the Cucumber Lime Margarita, the Paloma, and the Piña Colada, ahead of the brand’s official launch after the first of the upcoming new year.

The sunset event was hosted by super stylists Wayman + Micah aka The Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2025 Men’s Stylist of the Year honorees and the busy gents working with Colman Domingo, Teyana Taylor, Taraji Henson, and more! The yacht was docked so guests could come and go throughout the evening and the night welcomed Naeem Khan, Madlena Kalinova, River Viiperi, Evan Walker, Crystal Waters, Blair Clarke, Keonte’ Turner, Samantha Angelo, Peter Ostrega, Chelsea Boatey, Harry Goodwins, CT Hedden, Mark Silver, Rose Swarbrick, Elijah Avraham, Rigo Lora, Melissa Vale, Jordan Berrada, Sheila Kababieh, Fallyn Valenti, The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Nandini Vaid, and more.

In addition to the popular Gatsby cocktails, guests enjoyed sushi throughout the evening and wine by The Pale rosé. Everyone went home with the Biotech Blowout product from Goddess Maintenance. Until next year…

Images: Sean Zanni

