Alica Keys Is Photographed By Her Family For InStyle Cover

The latest example of ingenuity during quarantine is InStyle’s July cover of Alicia Keys, which was photographed by her husband Swizz Beatz and sons Egypt, 9, and Genesis, 5. Inside the issue she talks to writer, Christopher Bagley, about how she’s changed over the years and what her lockdown look is.

Here are a few highlights from the interview, which was conducted in early May prior to the global protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Happiness at age 39: “I swear, I wouldn’t go back to being 20 if someone paid me- it was literally the worst time ever. I wanted to fit in so desperately. I was so blind, so dependent on everyone else’s opinions, so uncomfortable, so unclear.”

On Kindness: “I’m coming to the place right now where I’m about to live more fully in my skin, my imperfections, my feelings, which are so hard to access, because we want to protect our heart, right? That’s what we’re all doing in some way. And I think my ability to access that place has brought a deeper connection to other people.”

On staying hopeful: “You know, we do a really good job of judging each other and assuming people are when we don’t even know them. To me, the most important thing we can do right now is take a second to see and appreciate each other as we are. I really believe that we are it- we are what we’re waiting for, what we’re looking for. The way we raise our kids, the way we choose to be with each other, the way we face the word- that is how things will start to shift.”

Her quarantine look is like your quarantine look: “The amount of sweatpants I’ve been wearing has been amazing. And unfortunately we’ve been doing a lot of baking. Cookies have been happening a whole lot.”

The July issue of InStyle hits stands, Amazon, and is available for digital downloads on July 19th. You can read the full feature on Keys HERE.

