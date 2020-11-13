See The Stunning Alexander McQueen Pre-Spring ’21 Collection, Designed By Sarah Burton During Lockdown

This year, we all adapted to keeping busy and creative at home—whether that revolved around baking banana bread or tie dying your sweats. For Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s faultless creative director, her time in lockdown was spent designing the brand’s Pre-Spring offering; which is executed predominantly out of stock fabric.

The result is an edit of sharp suiting with an edge, ombré gowns with voluminous skirts, and Trompe-l’œil poplin dresses and blouses. Always ascribing to some kind of reference to nature, Burton made sure to lean on floral prints, which are inter-spliced delicately and innocently among more rugged looks, like the distressed Prince of Wales tailoring and structured leather.

Accessories-wise, chunky and punky Tread Slick boots and ballerina pumps with metal toe-caps brought prettier dresses back to basecamp, while jewelry—comprised of coins, skulls, and crowns found in the McQueen archive—also added a a layer of ready-for-anything toughness.

See the full collection below:

