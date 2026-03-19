sonbahis girişsonbahissonbahis güncelgameofbetvdcasinomatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetエクスネスMeritbetmeritbet girişMeritbetVaycasinoBetasusBetkolikMeritbetmeritbetMeritbet girişMeritbetgiftcardmall/mygiftkomutantestkomutantest girişpanelpanel girişcasinomilyon girişromabetromabet girişcasinomilyonprensbetprensbet girişkalebetkalebet girişibizabetibizabet girişvipslotvipslot girişalobetalobet girişkomutankomutan girişcasibomcasibom girişcasibom güncel girişbetciobetcioromabetromabetromabetteosbetteosbetbetnisalobetbetrasonbahisrinabetcasinomilyonwinxbetwinxbetnetbahisnetbahisromabetromabetalobetalobettrendbettrendbetroketbetroketbetprensbetprensbetrinabetrinabetteosbetteosbetcasivalcasivalsonbahissonbahislunabetlunabetalobet girişalobetalobetromabetromabet girişromabetjojobetjojobet girişjojobetbetsmovebetsmove girişbetsmovemarsbahismarsbahismavibetmavibetmatbetmatbetjojobetjojobetartemisbetartemisbet girişartemisbetlunabetlunabet girişlunabetceltabetceltabet girişceltabetteosbetteosbet girişteosbetroketbetroketbet girişroketbetbetkolikbetkolik girişbetkolikgamdomgamdom girişgamdomgamdomkingbettingkingbetting girişkingbettingenobahisenobahis girişenobahiskingroyalkingroyalkingroyalkingroyalpusulabetpusulabetpusulabetpusulabetbahiscasinobahiscasino girişgalabetultrabetkulisbetkulisbet giriş
ModelsNews

Alex Consani is Going to Hollywood!

She's set to appear in a new A24 movie alongside Connor Storrie.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

Model Alex Consani is joining the cast of A24‘s new comedy Peaked, from Molly Gordon (director) and Allie Levitan (screenwriter).

According to IMDB, the film “follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”

Gordon and Levitan are also acting in the film, although details about their characters and the story are very much under wraps at the moment. Other actors confirmed for the project include Connor Storrie, Emma Mackey, Amy Sedaris, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, nepo baby Levon Hawke (son of Ethan and Uma), Mitra Jouhari, and Gabby Windey.

This will by Consani’s first feature film role, although she previously appeared in music videos for Charli XCX and Doja Cat and was in Gucci’s Spike Jonez-directed short film The Tiger in 2025.

Given Consani’s minimal acting experience, her role in the film probably won’t be a big one, but you can bet it will be impactful. Maybe she’ll play a mean girl herself. If anyone can throw some truly devastating shade, it’s probably Consani. Or maybe she’ll play a trans character whose dramatic post-high school, post-transition glow up leaves the mean girls speechless. That would be cool.

Either way, we can’t wait to see it!

You may also like

VMan’s Connor Storrie Cover Sold Out Faster...

“Heated Rivalry” Star Set to Make Runway...

Madonna Stars In Dolce & Gabbana’s One...

A Heated Rivalry Reunion Is Coming This...

Elle Fanning, Doja Cat, And More Stars...

Bridget Bahl’s Cancer Journey, Tory Burch’s Holiday...

Everything To Know About The 2025 Victoria’s...

Alex Consani And Anok Yai Address Feud...

Hailey Bieber For DKNY, Rachel Scott Heads...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.