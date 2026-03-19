Alex Consani is Going to Hollywood!

Model Alex Consani is joining the cast of A24‘s new comedy Peaked, from Molly Gordon (director) and Allie Levitan (screenwriter).

According to IMDB, the film “follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”

Gordon and Levitan are also acting in the film, although details about their characters and the story are very much under wraps at the moment. Other actors confirmed for the project include Connor Storrie, Emma Mackey, Amy Sedaris, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, nepo baby Levon Hawke (son of Ethan and Uma), Mitra Jouhari, and Gabby Windey.

This will by Consani’s first feature film role, although she previously appeared in music videos for Charli XCX and Doja Cat and was in Gucci’s Spike Jonez-directed short film The Tiger in 2025.

Given Consani’s minimal acting experience, her role in the film probably won’t be a big one, but you can bet it will be impactful. Maybe she’ll play a mean girl herself. If anyone can throw some truly devastating shade, it’s probably Consani. Or maybe she’ll play a trans character whose dramatic post-high school, post-transition glow up leaves the mean girls speechless. That would be cool.

Either way, we can’t wait to see it!