Alex Consani And Anok Yai End Their “Feud” In Allure

It’s all love between Anok Yai and Alex Consani! The models have put their rumored “feud” to rest in style, thanks to a new cover story by Tyler McCall for Allure‘s October issue. The feature finds the friends reflecting on their supposed sparring after Consani won Model of the Year at last year’s British Fashion Awards. “Me and Alex have been hand in hand throughout our career,” said Yai.”We always confide in each other; we’ve cried together so many times and we’re always there to support each other. But the narrative was really spun for us.” The feeling is mutual on Consani’s end, too. “It’s quite funny to me, to see the way that people turn on us and our identities [instead of] focusing on us as people,” Consani said. “There’s value in giving girls their flowers, especially girls that are almost always mistreated. The focus of that whole situation should have been what we need to do to support one another, not creating some beef that was never there.”

The duo wear Presley Oldham pearls, gauzy Colleen Allen dresses, and Lillian Shalon jewels for Allure with styling by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

All images: Zhong Lin

Sabrina Carpenter Brings Retro Glamour To Vogue Italia‘s October Issue

Suddenly, we’re craving espresso… Vogue Italia has found its new covergirl in Sabrina Carpenter, who’s photographed by Steven Meisel for its October cover. Fresh off the launch of her album Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter chats about the in-between period before continuing her Short n’ Sweet Tour this fall, plus fashion’s role in performing and her signature sense of cheeky humor. Meisel’s vintage shoot further embraces her current love affair with late ’60s and early ’70s glamour as well, seen in looks from ribbed knits to wrap tops, lingerie, and classic pumps from Manolo Blahnik, Olivia Von Halle, Loro Piana, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana.

“Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me,” Carpenter tells Chiara Barzini in her cover story. “My whole life I felt like humor was just this, and it wasn’t even always humor, I think it was usually just sort of a wit that kind of saved me. It was always there to make sure that at the end of the day I was protecting myself for the future.”

All images: Steven Meisel

Jack McCollough And Lazaro Hernandez’s First Loewe Campaign Makes A Sexy Splash

Whose abs are those!? It’s a new dawn at Loewe, where creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have just teased their first collection for the Spanish leather goods house. Photographed by Talia Chetrit, the colorful shoot is nostalgically sexy with flashes of skin, artistic nature shots, and drenched close-ups of clothing in punchy hues of yellow, green, blue, red, and purple. The vibrant images, according to the pair, aim to show Loewe’s signature optimism and dedication to craft, as well as their own sensual aesthetics and hope for the future. With a cast including rising stars Erin Kellyman, Eva Victor, Isla Johnston, Lewis Gribben, Megan Northam, Orlando Norman, Théodore Pellerin, they’ve done exactly that. Coincidentally, luxury German tech brand Loewe also launched its over-ear Loewe leo headphones today with new ambassadors David Guetta and Kylian Mbappé.

All images: Talia Chetrit/Courtesy of Loewe

SKIMS And Nike Finally Launch Their Sporty New Line!

Get ready to break a sweat! Nike and SKIMS have finally debuted their first NikeSKIMS collection, designed to provide stylishly minimalist, supportive activewear and empowerment for any sport. To further emphasize its’ commitment to athletics, the pair have also launched a new “Bodies at Work” film starring SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian and over 50 Nike athletes, including Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, Madisen Skinner, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, and Nelly Korda—plus rising sports stars from University of Southern California (USC) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). All are outfitted in the new line for the occasion, featuring seven collections with 58 pieces in a variety of neutral and nude tones. You can discover their first collection this week when it drops on Nike.com, SKIMS.com, and select SKIMS and Nike stores—including its NYC and LA flagships—on September 26. Happy shopping!

All images: Courtesy of SKIMS

The Metropolitan Opera Opens “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay”

Come one, come all! The Metropolitan Opera opened its new production of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” with The Cinema Society on Sunday night, bringing a starry crow to the new show. The venue’s latest production tells a powerful story of two Jewish cousins living in 1940’s New York, who bond over creating comic book hero “The Escapist.” To kick off the fanfare, a glittering seated reception was held at the famed arts venue filled with lively conversation and reunions. Guests included Christine Baranski, Ellen Burstyn, Julianna Margulies, Keith Lieberthal, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, John Turturro, Lorraine Toussaint, BJ Novak, Susie Essman, Christopher Abbott, Will Brill, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Laverne Cox, Gina Gershon, Ben Ahlers, Juliana Canfield, Edmund Donovan, Dana Delany, Micaela Diamond, Odelya Halevi, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Mike Doyle, Max Von Essen, Jill Hennessy, Geneva Carr, Paul Anthony Kelly, Sydney Lemmon, Donna Murphy, David Rasche, Sophie Sumner, Darren Star, and more.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.