Alessio Nanni Reveals What’s Next For The Italian Trade Agency!

As head of the Fashion and Beauty Division at Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Alessio Nanni arrived stateside less than two years ago from ITA’s Rome HQ. Here’s how he brings ample strategy, passion, and, of course, serious style to the role.

What’s your personal and professional background?

I began my career at ITA’s headquarters in Rome, leading some of Italy’s most important national initiatives in the beauty sector—events that became benchmarks of excellence nationwide. I worked closely with companies embodying Italian craftsmanship, helping them expand globally while preserving their heritage. This dual mission of supporting businesses and sharing our culture has fueled my passion for international business. Now, in New York, I serve not only as a trade professional but as an ambassador for Italy’s beauty and fashion industries, fostering deeper, lasting ties between our countries.

How did your experience in Rome inform your current role?

ITA in Rome taught me that success in this sector relies on three pillars: heritage, innovation, and relationships. Having organized large-scale events bringing together Italy’s top beauty and fashion brands, I arrived in the U.S. with a profound understanding of what makes Italian products unique—and how to communicate that internationally. Here, I leverage that experience to transform tradition into compelling opportunities for American buyers, media, and consumers, ensuring every initiative reflects the quality,

creativity, and authenticity of

“Made in Italy.”

How many Italian companies does ITA’s Fashion and Beauty Division work with?

Our ITA network is extensive and continually growing. We support around 300 fashion brands through platforms like Extraitastyle, Coterie, Chicago Collective, and Cabana, and we work with around 200 beauty and niche perfume companies. Including beauty, eyewear, and jewelry, our reach extends to hundreds more companies—each with distinct expressions of Italian style, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Since arriving in NYC, what are some projects you’re most proud of?

I’ve worked on three editions of Cosmoprof North America, showcasing Italy’s leading beauty companies on East and West coasts, reinforcing our role as a bridge between Italian innovation and the U.S. market at major U.S. trade shows. For our Italy on Madison event in May 2025, we hosted 600 guests engaging with more than 90 Italian brands at our New York headquarters. At our Fashion Showcase at the Boom Boom Room in June 2024, we featured more than 40 Italian ready-to-wear and accessories brands, attended by Olivia Palermo, followed by a Central Park shoot with renowned photographer Samantha Rapp. I’ve also worked on beauty events in Los Angeles and New York, curated celebrations of Italian beauty and wellness excellence in partnership with leading U.S. media and influencers. Plus, EXTRAITASTYLE.com, our exclusive B2B digital platform launched in 2020, has doubled in size to feature 120-plus brands and 6,000-plus products, and COTERIE, a flagship event, is hosting a record 79-plus “Made in Italy” companies this year. The beauty initiative fostered significant trade, roughly $2 billion in annual U.S. imports. Between 2023 and 2024, Italy saw the fastest growth among U.S. beauty import sources, increasing by around $54.9 million.

Impressive! Did you come to NYC with specific goals?

Absolutely. My mission was clear—to blend tradition with innovation and help Italian brands approach the U.S. market with an integrated B2B and direct-to-consumer strategy. ITA is focused on elevating content creation—like video storytelling, influencer partnerships, and on-location campaigns—enabling our brands to communicate with the U.S. market’s energy and pace.

How do you define innovation?

Innovation is the art of honoring tradition while embracing change. At ITA, I encourage our team to evolve every season—not only to engage American audiences, but to lead by example for Italian companies. We demonstrate the fast pace and creative agility necessary here, guiding brands to adapt without compromising authenticity.

Tell us about ITA’s many partnerships.

ITA has collaborated with major U.S. retailers like Bloomingdale’s and Mitchell’s, major fashion and beauty trade shows, media leaders, and influential creators. These alliances place our brands in trusted spaces and connect them with audiences that value style and substance.

What’s the global impact of the Fashion and Beauty Division’s projects?

The U.S. is the leading non-European market for “Made in Italy” fashion and a key driver of global trends. Italy’s fashion and beauty industry is the country’s third-largest manufacturing sector and a world leader in apparel, footwear, textiles, eyewear, cosmetics, and jewelry exports. Every initiative here strengthens Italy’s export performance while providing the U.S. market with unparalleled quality and design.

How have you furthered ITA’s reach in the U.S.?

We’ve expanded through a strategic mix of trade shows—Chicago Collective, Coterie, Miami Cabana, Cosmoprof—alongside beauty-focused road shows and curated cultural events showcasing Italian craftsmanship. EXTRAITASTYLE.com helps us sustain engagement year-round, connecting U.S. buyers and media to Italian brands beyond traditional trade shows.

What’s next for you?

Our focus remains on deepening the Italy-U.S. connection in fashion and beauty. We’ll continue to innovate how we showcase Italian excellence, blending immersive physical experiences with advanced digital tools to ensure our brands stay accessible, relevant, and inspiring to the American market. Additionally, I’m committed to supporting investment opportunities by organizing networking events online and in person, and expanding initiatives nationwide across the East and West coasts. My ultimate goal at ITA N.Y. is to build a stronger, more dynamic bridge between our countries—rooted in a shared appreciation for quality, creativity, and cultural heritage.

