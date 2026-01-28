News

Alessandro Michele’s Valentino Couture Is Straight Out of a Hollywood Archive

If they ever do a remake of "Ziegfeld Girl" Michele had better be the one designing the costumes.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Valentino Spring 2026 Couture

If there’s one thing Valentino designer Alessandro Michele loves, it’s a Golden Age Hollywood reference. And this season, his couture collection for Valentino was full of them, particularly the work of Art Deco design icon Erté, whose influence could be seen everywhere from gowns to robes to fanciful headdresses. The collection was, as ever, a feast for the eyes, full of glitz and glamour and the kind of face framing collars that seem made for black and white closeups shot on real film.

The show itself incorporated a dramatic set piece modeled on a Kaiserpanorama — a machine designed for the public viewing of stereoscopic images that predates the cinema — that felt like a sort of time machine or relic, but rendered in an almost disturbingly reduced and modern way, with spectators heads isolated in their own little boxes around the perifery. It feels almost like the set of some long-forgotten sci-fi B movie: all clean lines and anachronistic costumes.

It was cool, though. Still modern. Minus some of the more costume-y flourishes. Or maybe even with them. After all, in the age of “method dressing” celebrity stylists are constantly on the hunt for looks that mirror the costumes and themes of the films their clients are trying to promote. And, depending on the film — a period piece, obviously — Michele would seem to have them covered. And if anyone reading this is thinking of remaking Ziegfeld Girl – the film that made the late Valentino Garavani want to become a designer in the first place — let this collection serve as proof that you should do everything you can to secure Michele to design the costumes.

 

You may also like

The Spring 2026 Zimmermann Campaign May Just...

Matthieu Blazy Makes His Long-Awaited Couture Debut

Paris Fall 2026 Menswear Superlatives

Hot Take: Julian Klausner’s Dries Van Noten...

Kaia Gerber Invests in RE/DONE and Becomes...

Giambattista Valli Withdraws From Couture 4 Days...

Givenchy by Sarah Burton’s Got a New...

10 Trends From the Prada Fall 2026...

Valentino Has Died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.