Alaïa Just Launched Their First Denim Collection

Well, it finally happened: Alaïa has finally entered the designer denim market. Developed over the course of the last year, Alaïa’s new jeans come in six silhouettes — round, bootcut, fit and flare, palazzo, skinny, and straight — and are made in Japan. “The denim is crafted through a precise and authentic approach to fabrication,” said the brand in a release. “Indigo is rope-dyed to achieve depth and permanence, while each treatment — hand-washing, over-dyeing, shaving, laser work — reveals a balance between technical mastery and sculptural intent.”

The jeans are priced between $1,100 and $1,500 and are available starting April 7 at Alaïa boutiques, on Alaïa’s website, and at their select retail partners worldwide.

They’re pretty great, too. Simple and precise. Exactly what one would expect from Alaïa.

The most interesting cut is undoubtedly the “Round,” which sits high on the hips, then bow out in dramatic fashion before tapering back town toward the ankles. They seem made specifically for supermodels 5’10” and up but you could probably get away with cropping them a little bit to suit shorter legs without compromising the overall shape.

The launch is accompanied by a campaign photographed by Sam Rock and starring long-time friend of the house Mona Tougaard, who looks absolutely stunning in every pair.

We’re betting they’ll be all over Instagram and Tik Tok in the coming months — not to mention street style this fall — but what do you think? Will they replace your old 501s?