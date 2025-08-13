Adam Neeley Is Ready For A Sparkling Future

Adam Neeley has a longtime passion for fine jewelry, and it shows in the spectacular pieces he creates. The California-based designer tells The Daily Summer how he built his own beloved namesake brand and why his customer sees jewelry as more than an accessory.

How did your love of jewelry begin?

I was raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and began collecting gems with my father. As a teenager fascinated by Earth’s treasures, I started in gemstone cutting and jewelry making, which led to exhibiting at art shows in places like Aspen and Beverly Hills. I’m fortunate to have my lifelong passion for jewelry from an early age.

When did you decide to start your own line?

I’ve always known I wanted to chart my own course in jewelry. After an early intensive foray into cutting and polishing gems, I earned my Graduate Gemologist diploma from GIA [Gemological Institute of America] and then honed my craft in Florence, Italy, at Le Arti Orafe under master goldsmith Giò Carbone. By 23, I felt ready to bring my vision home to the United States, and in 2006, I opened my flagship atelier in Laguna Beach, California. Since then, my work has found its way into museums across the country, including the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, and in 2024 the Laguna Art Museum honored my journey with a 25-year retrospective featuring more than 100 pieces of my wearable fine art.

How do you describe your aesthetic?

My aesthetic is a fusion of modern forms, clean lines, gemstones, and unique gold colors. Much of my inspiration comes from the natural world, often sparked by dreams, and then distilled into sculptural abstract forms. I’m fascinated by the challenge of translating organic beauty and emotion into something wearable and enduring. My collections—like XOX, inspired by the universal language of hugs and kisses, and Resonance, born from the vibrations of a piano—are intimate interpretations of connection and harmony. More than adornment, I see each creation as a story waiting to be discovered by the person it’s meant for.

Who is the Adam Neeley woman?

The Adam Neeley woman is someone who sees jewelry as more than just an accessory. She’s drawn to pieces that tell a story, reflect her individuality, and celebrate beauty in an artful way. She appreciates that I approach jewelry as an artist, a jeweler, and, in some ways, an alchemist, creating unique gold color alloys and transforming nature’s inspiration into sculptural wearable art. My designs resonate with her because they go beyond convention, featuring extraordinary gemstones and silhouettes that enhance the female form with elegance, intrigue, and a touch of the unexpected.

You sold at Bergdorf Goodman for the first time this year. What was that like?

Selling at Bergdorf Goodman this year was truly a full-circle moment. I first visited the store in my early twenties, just after completing my goldsmithing apprenticeship in Florence. As a young designer, I was captivated by the elegance of their jewelry salon and the caliber of artists they represented. It left a lasting impression. To now have my work featured alongside some of the most respected names in the industry, in a place that inspired me so deeply, is incredibly rewarding. It’s an honor and a dream realized.

You seem to have close ties to your customers.

I’m fortunate that my clients are discerning collectors and patrons of the arts. They appreciate creativity, self-expression, and a vibrant approach to life. We often connect through shared values and passions, building a rewarding community that grows alongside my work.

Who would you love to see wearing one of your pieces someday?

Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, and Oprah Winfrey inspire me. Gaga for her fearless self-expression and evolution; Kidman, a lifelong muse, for her classic, sophisticated, and understated glamour; and Oprah, a beacon of intelligence, elegance, and bold individuality, for her contagious drive. My mother always dreamed of Oprah wearing my designs.

What can we expect to see in the future with your line?

Recent dreams and inspirations are guiding me toward something truly unique. Moving forward, I plan to challenge traditional ideas of jewelry by blending unexpected natural elements in surprising and surrealistic ways. I wish I could share more now, but stay tuned, exciting things are on the horizon!

All images: Courtesy of Adam Neeley.

