News

Accessory Brands To Check Out at COTERIE This Season!

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

 COTERIE is right around the corner, and we’ve got a few accessory brands we love to check out at the show! Without further ado…

Andrea Marazzini
Make a splash with Andrea Marazzini’s conversation-starting costume jewelry, which the designer has been crafting by hand since the 1990s using Swarovski crystals, Murano glass, and natural stones. (ammministrazione@ andreamarazzini.it; Booth 5550)

Andrea Marazzini

Angela Caputi Giuggiù
Beautiful baubles made in Italy from an array of luxe materials has been Angela Caputi’s signature since the jewelry brand’s 1975 debut. ([email protected]; Booth 5546)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Barbieri
Barbieri is beloved for its exquisite silk pieces, especially scarves; these colorful wearable works of art have been hand-painted and -printed since 1945. ([email protected]; Booth 5534)

Barbieri

Le Amalfitane
 The Amalfi Coast’s irresistible influence is undeniable when it comes to Le Amalfitane’s limited-edition scarves and resortwear, which celebrate the Mediterranean’s unique soulful beauty. ([email protected]; Booth 6940)

Le Amalfitane

Mela
 Free-spirited jewelry brand Mela was founded by Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso; they design Mela’s bohemian baubles using organic silk, natural pearls, and gemstones. (vicmelafra@ gmail.com; Booth 5525)

Mela

Mia Bag
 This female-owned family business started 16 years ago with customizable bags hand-crafted in Italy; since then, Mia Bag has branched out into outerwear, with its beautifully designed jackets. ([email protected]; Booth 5435)

ITA

MIA BAG

 

 

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Must-See Italian Brands To Check Out At...

Esxence’s Maurizio Cavezzali Takes Us Into The...

Alessio Nanni Shares The Power And Presence...

27 Female-Led Made In Italy Brands You...

Step Out In Style With These 11...

19 Dynamic Made In Italy Accessories Brands...

These Top Made In Italy Fashion Brands...

You Must Know These 79 Made In...

Alessio Nanni Reveals What’s Next For The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.