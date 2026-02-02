Accessory Brands To Check Out at COTERIE This Season!

COTERIE is right around the corner, and we’ve got a few accessory brands we love to check out at the show! Without further ado…

Andrea Marazzini

Make a splash with Andrea Marazzini’s conversation-starting costume jewelry, which the designer has been crafting by hand since the 1990s using Swarovski crystals, Murano glass, and natural stones. (ammministrazione@ andreamarazzini.it; Booth 5550)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Beautiful baubles made in Italy from an array of luxe materials has been Angela Caputi’s signature since the jewelry brand’s 1975 debut. ([email protected]; Booth 5546)

Barbieri

Barbieri is beloved for its exquisite silk pieces, especially scarves; these colorful wearable works of art have been hand-painted and -printed since 1945. ([email protected]; Booth 5534)

Le Amalfitane

The Amalfi Coast’s irresistible influence is undeniable when it comes to Le Amalfitane’s limited-edition scarves and resortwear, which celebrate the Mediterranean’s unique soulful beauty. ([email protected]; Booth 6940)

Mela

Free-spirited jewelry brand Mela was founded by Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso; they design Mela’s bohemian baubles using organic silk, natural pearls, and gemstones. (vicmelafra@ gmail.com; Booth 5525)

Mia Bag

This female-owned family business started 16 years ago with customizable bags hand-crafted in Italy; since then, Mia Bag has branched out into outerwear, with its beautifully designed jackets. ([email protected]; Booth 5435)