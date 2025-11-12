Aaron Tveit is kicking off winter on a stylish note! The Chess star is the new face of Todd Snyder’s latest menswear campaign, “A Knight On Broadway,” striking a perfectly dapper chord as a frosty chill enters the city. During a celebratory campaign party at Snyder’s Rockefeller Center store, we caught up with Tveit to chat all things winter fashion, his new Broadway musical, and what’s on tap for his latest holiday season in New York.

How’d you like shooting Todd Snyder’s new campaign in the streets of New York?

It was really fun. I’ve never done an editorial clothing campaign before, and they were very kind to me. The photographer Matthew Brookes is amazing. I’m friendly with Todd, and I’ve been a friend of the brand for awhile, so it was a really natural transition to do something like this. They’ve been dressing me for things before, and they were very generous in offering if I wanted to do this. I’m so grateful.

What was the biggest difference from performing onstage—did you tap into your inner performer in front of the camera?

When you’re onstage in front of a live audience, they’re telling me what to do. I have a script, I have choreography, I have movement. This is a little more spontaneous—especially because Matthew, the photographer, likes a lot of movement. They had wonderful dance references they wanted to capture, so that’s a little more difficult because you have to do it yourself. I’m very lucky that my wife is an amazing dancer, and she helped me at home. She gave me a couple little things that I could lean on in the moment if I needed to do some movement.

Do you have a favorite Todd Snyder piece in your closet?

I have had this blue chore coat of Todd Snyder’s since 2017. It was one of the first things that I ever bought—it’s so worn in, but I love it so much. I’ve been wearing it for years. I can throw it on over everything—a sweatshirt if it’s warm out, jeans, dress it up, dress it down. I love it.

Tell us about your new show!

I’m doing Chess on Broadway with Nicholas Christopher and Lea Michele. We open Sunday. We’ve been in previews and getting ready! It’s an amazing show. The music is by the guys from Abba and Tim Rice. It’s incredible songs set to a great story. Hopefully people are going to learn a little bit about Cold War history, maybe think about society today, while listening to amazing music.

You’ve done so many Broadway shows in your career. What draws you to a new project, or keeps sparking your curiosity?

For Chess, I’ve been a fan of the music for years and years and years. The part I’m playing is a bit outside the box, in terms of things I’ve done before. There’s a really big challenge in that. He’s dealing with mental health issues, he’s a narcissist, he’s very loud and brash. I’m very much a wallflower in a room like this, so it’s a bit outside my comfort zone. I look for things that are going to be challenging and different. I’m very fortunate that I’ve gotten to do all kinds of different roles, but this is a big challenge in that way. It’s very different from myself.

What are you up to during the holidays?

Lots of shows. The way it works with Broadway schedules is during the holidays, we have more shows because there’s people in town, which is great! For New Years, I think my family and some friends are going to get away because we have two days off at New Years’. Even just rent a house upstate, get out of the city for a couple days—it’ll be beautiful.

