The CFDA has a new style icon: A$AP Rocky! The rapper and designer will be awarded the organization’s Style Icon award at this year’s CFDA Awards, held on November 3. Presented by Amazon Fashion, the awards ceremony will honor the innovative and legendary figures shaping the fashion world today. With his roles as Puma and Ray-Ban’s creative director—as well as his own boundary-breaking personal style—it’s clear that Rocky is a perfect fit for the honor. In fact, his romantic partner Rihanna won the same award herself in 2014, famously draped in a Swarovski crystal dress by Adam Selman. That was a moment!

Good style runs in the family—at least, it does for Padma Lakshmi! The celebrity chef, author, and host is fronting Soma‘s latest campaign—and doing so in family fashion with her daughter Krishna Lakshmi-Dell. Modeling Soma’s latest designs for the brand’s “Holiday Cool Nights” campaign, the duo are outfitted in breathable pajama sets in jewel tones and classic, effortless prints ranging from stripes to florals—which certainly make for a stylish holiday gift idea. In another exciting development, the news arrives shortly before Lakshmi releases her next cookbook, Padma’s All American: A Cookbook Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond, which will also be distributed at select Soma stores.

“Padma embodies everything Soma stands for – confidence, comfort, and modern elegance,” said Lexy Onofrio, Soma’s CMO. “At Soma, we believe you should never have to choose between feeling good and looking good. A mindset shared by Padma and her daughter, Krishna. We were thrilled to work with them both this season to highlight some of our holiday favorites. This campaign reminds women that comfort can be beautiful and sexy – a message we are proud to share with our customers.”

Sweetie! Darling! We’re getting another Absolutely Fabulous reunion with Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley—though it’s not in the way you’d think! According to The Sunday Times Style on Instagram, Saunders will make a guest appearance on the BBC comedy show Amandaland—which Lumley stars in—for its upcoming Christmas special episode. In the program, she’ll play the sister of Lumley’s character, who’s parent to the show’s namesake Amanda (Lucy Punch). The moment marks the dynamic duo’s latest reunion since sitting front row together at Burberry’s favorably reviewed Spring 2026 show during London Fashion Week. Sounds absolutely fabulous to us!

Anastasia Soare, the mastermind behind Anastasia Beverly Hills, is now raising eyebrows differently. The makeup mogul and CEO has just released her new book, Raising Brows, which shares the story of how Soare created her billion-dollar beauty empire. From learning English, watching Oprah, and perfecting her “golden ratio” of eyebrows, Soare’s book showcases the legendary life she’s worked to build for herself over the decades. You can pick up your copy now wherever books are sold, including Penguin Random House.

Jeremy Allen White is smoldering for the Fall issue of Interview. For his latest cover guy moment, White sat down with Austin Butler, chatting about travels, concerts, and his new film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, where White will play the famous singer. Naturally, White was classically dressed for the occasion in a Celine coat—sans shirt—for the shoot by Inez & Vinoodh, along with sharp pieces by Versace and The Vintage Twin, as well.

“So many people do Bruce, but it’s an older version of him and obviously there’s a bit of a characterization,” White said. “But he sounded different as a young man. I blew out my voice a week before we started filming, and I didn’t have a voice for a couple days, and then when my voice started to come back, I was like, “Oh, this is good. I like this.” And so in the first week of filming, I was trying to recapture that.”

