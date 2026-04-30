A Walmart Fashion Pop-Up Scoops Into Manhattan

New Yorkers have lived a long time without a Walmart, but the wait is (sort of) over with the recent opening of their new pop-up in lower Manhattan. This week, America’s favorite retailer opened doors to a temporary store selling their elevated private fashion brands: Scoop, Free Assembly, and Avia, as well as an assortment of premium skincare brands. And it’s all really, really cute. Let’s remember they enlisted Brandon Maxwell in 2021 to become the creative director of Scoop, the longtime NYC fave that shuttered in 2016 and is now part of the Walmart family. (Back in the day, Scoop was an early champion of brands such as Rag & Bone, Alice and Olivia, Tory Burch and Stella McCartney.) The pop-up is part of the company’s mission to democratize fashion.

The pop-up features very reasonably-priced pieces from Scoop and you can even find cashmere and silk — a first for Walmart fashion.

Devil Wears Prada fans can check out their TDWP2 limited-time collection inspired by the film and pick up a copy of Runway magazine’s May issue. The line debuted at the worldwide premiere last week, with IMG model Barbara Palvin wearing head-to-toe pieces.

Their NYC capsule collection, features some of their best-selling pieces with items for men, women, kids, and even dogs.

For those who can’t make it to the pop-up in Manhattan, their expanding the experience into Walmart Realm, an immersive way for customers to step into a virtual world and shop merchandise through influencer-curated collections. You can check it out here.

The pop-up opened yesterday and will be open through May 10th at 210 Lafayette Street in Soho. Walmart for Spring? Truly groundbreaking!