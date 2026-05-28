A Movie Is Being Made About the 2025 Louvre Museum Jewelry Heist

On October 19, 2025, a group of thieves stole over $100 million USD worth of French crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris. Although not the biggest jewel heist in history — that would be the 1 billion Euro Dresden Green Vault Heist of 2019 — the theft became media sensation after it was revealed that the job was executed in broad daylight utilizing a massive (also stolen) basket lift situated against the outside wall of the museum for everyone to see.

French authorities and Interpol sprang into action, but by the time they’d made their initial arrests, the jewels were already long gone. And they remain so to this day.

In the meantime, a book about the theft titled Main basse sur le Louvre (literally “A Grab at the Louvre”) has been written by a trio of journalists from Le Parisien, Le Monde, and Paris Match and was recently published by Flammarion. According to the publisher, interest in the story was tremendous, with a British producer buying the rights to a documentary series about the heist and production company Iconoclast snapping up the film rights. Each for an undisclosed sum.

Now, it seems, French filmmaker Romain Gavras — perhaps best known for his 2025 Netflix film Sacrifice starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy — has been signed on to direct the Iconoclast project. No word yet on casting, script, or production schedule, but given the time scales in Hollywood it seems unlikely that the film will hit theaters (or, more likely, streaming) before 2029. And even that seems optimistic.

Of course, if you can’t wait that long, you can always watch one of the hastily put together docs that came out in the weeks following the heist. There’s one from CNN that came out exactly one week after the incident titled The Heist: The Louvre’s Stolen Crown Jewels and one from the Discovery Channel that came out a month later titled Louvre Heist: Minute by Minute and is generally considered to be much better.