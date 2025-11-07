Kanye West Blames Mental Illness For His Antisemitism Over The Years

Following his viral antisemitic remarks, music, and social media posts in recent years, Kanye West has spoken out. On Tuesday, the rapper made a public apology regarding his actions, shared with New York-based Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, according to the New York Post. During the moment, West cited his bipolar disorder as the main cause of his anti-Jewish statements, which even included a song supporting Adolf Hitler. At this time, it’s unclear how West and the rabbi became connected—or what will come next for West, who was also dropped from his ongoing partnership with Adidas in 2024 due to his remarks.

How Did Designer Martha Nolan Die?

Since news of her death in Montauk broke in August under mysterious circumstances, many have wondered exactly how the late Hamptons-based designer Martha Nolan passed away. The latest update comes courtesy of a new feature in New York magazine, which shares that the designer’s passing is still under investigation as of this month. However, new details have come to light surrounding Nolan’s death. Nolan was originally supposed to meet investor Christopher Durnan with her co-founder Dylan Grace on Saturday, August 2 prior to her passing, though due to his travel plans she rescheduled to meet with Durnan on Monday, August 4. That evening, it’s reported that friends and Nolan’s boyfriend Nick DiRubio were wondering where she was after not answering her phone as late as 9:20 p.m. after seeing her Find My app’s location in the ocean. At 9:30 p.m., Nolan returned to the dock with Durnan and apparently told friends her phone had been turned off. However, at midnight, Nolan had died and Durnan was—as reported by many outlets—running naked from his yacht calling for help. At this time, there still have not been leads on the cause behind Nolan’s passing—though the fashion and media worlds are certainly paying attention.

Jennifer Lawrence Fronts W Magazine’s New Art Issue

W magazine’s latest issue features a familiar face with a new look: Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning star was carpeted across three different covers for the publication’s Art Issue, including a painted portrait by Elizabeth Peyton, a multi-photo shot by Philippe Parreno, and a distinctly minimalist shoot by Wolfgang Tillmans. Timed to the release of her new film Die, My Love, which Lawrence stars in alongside Robert Pattinson, the accompanying editorial finds the actress in office and gallery settings outfitted in tonal pieces by Dior, The Row, and Olly Shinder. While sitting down for her interview, Lawrence shared her experiences in modern motherhood, as well as her thoughts on cinema today and starring alongside Pattinson—a pairing that’s gone viral from their previous 2010’s roles in the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises, respectively.

“My biggest fear is that people are expecting fanfic because it’s me and Rob,” Lawrence said of her role in Die, My Love. “Huge mistake to go into this movie with that expectation. Everybody, pump your brakes and maybe watch a Lynne Ramsay movie before going in.”

All images: Courtesy of W Magazine

Lady Gaga, Doechii, Addison Rae, And More Lead The 2026 Grammy Nominations

The 2026 Grammy nominees have been announced—and it’s a doozy! This year, stars including Lady Gaga, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Justin Bieber all earned nods across leading categories from Album Of the Year to Song Of the Year. The Best New Artist category is also specifically one to watch, filled with fashion industry favorites like Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Sombr, KATSEYE, and Lola Young. However, there have also been snubs, as reported by Cosmopolitan—including Role Model and Lorde, whose top streaming songs and albums didn’t receive flowers from the Academy on this occasion. As for who takes home the golden gramophone trophies? You’ll have to tune in when the ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on February 1. In the meantime, you can discover the full nominees list on the Grammy Awards’ website.

Rachel Brosnahan Is Producing A Documentary On Kate Spade

Kate Spade will be immortalized on film—which is being kept in the family by Rachel Brosnahan. Known for her award-winning turn on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan—also a fashion industry favorite—is set to make her directorial debut with a documentary based on the legacy of Spade, who was her aunt, according to Deadline. In addition to her family life, the documentary will cover Spade’s start in fashion at Mademoiselle before beginning her namesake brand with Elcye Arons. Stay tuned for more!

Samantha Barry Gets Behind The Bar For Andy Cohen’s WWHL

Watch What Happens Live! found its latest star bartender in Samantha Barry! The Glamour EIC was behind the bar to mix up cocktails this week for Andy Cohen’s after-hours show, following this week’s Glamour Women of the Year awards—whose honorees included Demi Moore, Pat McGrath, Tyla, and Ms. Rachel. The occasion also included a boost of star power from Cohen’s latest pair of guests, Brittany Snow and Dakota Fanning—also Glamour red carpet attendees and editorial models themselves. Sounds like a fashionable night out!

Additional reporting by Erika Ryan.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.