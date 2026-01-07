A Heated Rivalry Reunion Is Coming!

We know most of you will be tuning in for the looks on Sunday’s Golden Globes, but the show has also added the boys of the moment to the list of presenters. Heated Rivarly stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have been added to the list of presenters for this weekend’s awards, according to Hollywood Reporter. It’s the first major TV appearance for the boys, who have been just about everywhere in the past month. All eyes will be on what brands will be dressing the boys, who have shown they both like to have fun with fashion off-camera. If you can’t wait that long, Williams is scheduled to be on The Tonight Show this evening for his first big late show appearance. Storrie will be joining Seth Meyers next Monday night. Their co-star François Arnaud presented at the Critics Choice Awards over the weekend.

Prada’s Spring/Summer Campaign Is Out

Prada turned to American artist Anne Collier to execute a specially commissioned portfolio of images for their Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. The campaign was shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch and stars a fun group of personalities: actors Levon Hawke, Nicholas Hoult, Damson Idris, Carey Mulligan and Hunter Schafer, musician John Glacier, and model Liu Wen in looks by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The press release explains, “Like an additional observer, or a reflection of ourselves as onlookers, these images are observed admired, perhaps desired – examining the mechanism of advertising as a medium.” We like it! And so timely with the Marty Supreme orange!

New York Men’s Day Returns To Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan

NYMD is back again! What’s become the real official start of New York Fashion Week over the years, New York Men’s Day has set a date for their annual presentation of emerging designers, presented by PROJECT by Informa. Mark Wednesday, February 11th on your calendar for the showcase. You know the drill by now, sessions will be held from 10:30am to 12:00pm ET and 4:30pm to 6:00pm. Returning as presenting sponsor, PROJECT will be showcasing highlighted brands participating in the next edition of PROJECT Las Vegas (February 17th – 19th, 2026) as well as labels from PROJECT’s Incubator Program during New York Men’s Day. Guests will return to the Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan, the flagship dealership in Hell’s Kitchen. Designers showing this year are A. Potts , Avon Anglers*, Chelsea Grays, Christopher Lowman*, Monday Blues Studio*, Peak Lapel, PROJECT by Informa Las Vegas Preview*, Science Project Company* and Wangda. (* = Showing for the first time at NYMD). Agentry PR, which was founded in 2010 by Erin Hawker, produces and executes New York

Men’s Day. See you there!

