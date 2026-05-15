 9 Best NYC Workouts Worth Booking Right Now

As we approach summer, feeling your best is oh so important, so I wanted to break down my absolute favorite workouts to do in New York right now. From sculpt classes with cult followings to chic wellness spaces that somehow make working out feel social, these are the places I genuinely keep going back to.

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You’ll always spot the chicest, low profile women here. It has that understated downtown energy where everyone somehow looks impossibly toned without trying too hard. The classes are challenging, lengthening, and just feel very cool girl New York.

244 east 84th

Created by Marcella Hymowitz, The Pearl feels like one of the smartest wellness concepts in New York right now because it was designed around women actually balancing real life. It has become this chic Upper East Side hub where mothers can work out, bring their children, socialize, and still prioritize themselves. The energy is fun, elevated, and community driven, and somehow every woman there is in incredible shape. The interiors are also so chic designed by Hillary Matt.

My two favorite classes there are Marcella’s Arms, Abs, and Cardio on Wednesdays and Torch’d with Isaac Boots on Saturdays. Marcella’s class is addictive in the best way possible. It is sculpting, intense, and somehow still so fun. And Isaac just understands the woman’s body and how women actually want to work out. You leave drenched, energized, and feeling incredible.

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An LA staple that made its way to New York with locations in SoHo and the Upper East Side. The workouts are slow, controlled, and seriously effective, with an emphasis on long, lean sculpting. It has that effortless fashion girl energy while still delivering a real burn.

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Grace’s barre burn sessions are so good. The classes are efficient, sculpting, and give that long lean look everyone wants right now. One of those workouts where you instantly feel stronger walking out.

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One of the best sculpt workouts to do at home or while traveling. I especially love NYC based trainer Katy Schuele’s classes. Every time I start one, I forget how challenging it is until I am halfway through. It has that deep, low impact burn that sneaks up on you in the best way.

They also offer great pre and postnatal programs, which makes it feel really well rounded. Plus, you can catch their events around NYC or join virtually, so it is super flexible depending on your schedule.

68 Thomas Street

Hilary created such a smart method. SOTO stands for “Sixty On, Ten Off,” referring to the workout structure that keeps your muscles constantly engaged. The classes are efficient, sculpting, and incredibly effective. They also just opened an Upper East Side location.

157 east 86th

7 W 45th

The Fort NYC is one of the best personal training concepts in the city, and they now have locations all over New York. The approach feels elevated, tailored, and genuinely results driven without ever feeling intimidating. Having dealt with a disc herniation, being selective about where I train and who I trust with my body has become incredibly important to me, which is part of why I value their approach so much. With two Upper East Side locations, a Midtown studio, and a downtown location coming soon, it has quickly become one of the most in demand fitness concepts in the city. Trainers Matt and Brandon are personal favorites and consistently deliver the kind of thoughtful, challenging workouts that keep people coming back.

107 W 20th

158 Duane Street

With locations in Tribeca and Chelsea, this is one of my favorite heated workouts in the city. Expect a serious sweat, great music, and the kind of class that resets your entire mood after a long week.

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TERA Studio & Pilates Club has quickly become one of the most talked about Pilates studios in New York, and founder Georgia Wood Murphy has built the kind of fitness brand that feels as much lifestyle as workout. The referral only SoHo studio has developed an almost cult following within fashion and wellness circles thanks to its sculpting, athletic approach to contemporary Pilates and its incredibly curated community feel.