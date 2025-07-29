7 Things To See and Do In The Hamptons This Summer!

Summer’s in full swing—and if you’re like us, you’re spending lots of sun-drenched days in The Hamptons! From events to art openings and chic new pop-ups, check out these seven exciting happenings to check out while you’re Out East.

Giorgio Armani Mare 2025 Pop-Up

If you’re visiting Shelter Island, be sure to check out Giorgio Armani’s new Giorgio Armani Mare 2025 pop-up at Sunset Beach! Located on 55 Shore Road, the shop includes an assortment of new men’s and women’s fashions inspired by the ease of coastal dressing. Adding to the pop-up’s allure is its game room and beachfront, accentuated in colors and textures reminiscent of relaxed Mediterranean living. You can visit the shop in-person every day from 12pm to 7pm, until it closes on August 3.

Hetrick-Martin Institute’s School’s Out Benefit on Saturday

Cheers! The Hetrick-Martin Institute will return to Sagaponack on Saturday for its 25th annual School’s Out Benefit, raising funds for LGBTQIA+ youth. The evening includes a star-studded cocktail reception and a chic “Taste of the Hamptons” VIP dinner with dishes from local faves including Almond, Duryea’s, and STK Steakhouse. The occasion will feature performances by artist Kelsie Watts, plus a dynamic host committee including Candace Bushnell, Andy Cohen, Countess Luann DeLesseps, Thom Felicia, Rufus Wainwright, Peter Som, Darren Star, Kelly Bensimon, and more. Click HERE for more info!

Ashley Longshore’s Art Show With Donna Karan

Ashley Longshore’s bringing her extravagant artwork to The Hamptons this summer! The beloved NYC artist will hold her end-of-summer art show from 6pm to 8pm on August 27, hosted with Donna Karan at a private Sagaponack residence. This soirée’s certainly a must for chic art lovers and Longshore fans Out East—especially since it’ll show her newest works inspired by monkeys!

Coniglio Palm Beach Pop-Up

Palm Beach is coming to Southampton! Elegant womenswear brand Coniglio Palm Beach is setting up shop with its new boutique at 30 Jobs Lane, filled with designer Christina Coniglio’s signature colorful and patterned dresses, toile and floral-printed separates, and more. The shop will host a special opening cocktail party on July 31, kicking off with a fashionable crowd in tow.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Takeover At Gurney’s Beach Club

Must-visit Montauk hotel Gurney’s is bringing back its signature Beach Club—this time, with a chic takeover by Dolce & Gabbana! The destination’s Club will include a new Dolce & Gabbana pop-up boutique featuring its summer collection, as well as cabanas, chairs, and umbrellas adorned with its signature swirling blue and white tile patterns.

Sage & Madison

Sag Harbor boutique Sage & Madison has brought out its latest curation of stylish fashion, accessories, gifts, and home goods for the summer season, hailing from labels like Libertine, Rebecca Taylor, and more. The shop’s signature decadent gift baskets can also be discovered in-person within its lush green setting. Even if you’re just window shopping, you can still pick up coffee and treats like scones from its fan-favorite coffee window next door.

Watermill Center’s Summer Open House

Looking to take in the arts this summer? The Watermill Center on the East End is holding its annual free Summer Open House from 4pm to 7pm on July 31, which you can register for on its website. However, art aficionados can discover the Center all season on its free guided tours at 11am every Saturday—including its vibrant new “Upside Down Zebra” exhibit curated by Brian Belott and Noah Khoshbin.

