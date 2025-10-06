5 Top Trends To Know From Atlanta Apparel!

This month, Atlanta Apparel is coming bak with numerous brands to showcase to buyers and retailers at AmericasMart Atlanta. The market will also bring a wide variety of new trends for the season ahead, spanning colors, textures, styles, silhouettes, and more across multiple categories. Ahead of the market’s return from October 14 to 17, take a glimpse below at the five leading trends to know before you go.

Soft Colors

For the spring season, a lighter color palette has shifted with an assortment of cheerful mix-and-match tones. Tonal pink, light blue, and jellied shades of peach and mint are set to be ones to watch in the coming months. Plus, classically chic navy is set to trend as well, providing a clean counterpart for practically any hue.

Breezy Fashion

Feminine, yet functional pieces are leading the charge where clothing is concerned. Textured knitwear, prairie and coastal-inspired blouses, draped and wrap tops, and vests are top trends to notice, which can be easily paired with tiered or asymmetrical skirts, track pants, bloomer shorts, or capris. For dresses—always a top category to note—the trends are equally relaxed but focused on fits, with styles including off-the-shoulder columns, knits, handkerchief hems, and fit-and-flare shapes trending as well. Key inspirations for all of the above include the return of groovy bohemian fashion, plus the ongoing revival of ’90s’ dressing.

Romantic Details

The spring, accents and special details are taking a turn for the feminine. Delicate and decorative lace, as well as openwork and pointelle patterns, are both top trends to notice. For dresses, similar accents shine through with fluting and relaxed hemline styles.

Versatile Accessories

With day-to-night dressing dominating the spring season, equally strong accessories that can transfer across multiple occasions and dress codes are trending high. Chunky chain details and jewelry, as well as longer necklaces and pendants, can all be worn both casual and formally. The same ethos goes for footwear, with top styles including ballet flats, mules, boat shoes, jelly shoes, and peep-toe silhouettes. Additional styles that smoothly pair with the above include top-handle and East-West handbags, bucket bags, and soft knit and straw hats—as well as belts with both wide shapes and metal accents.

Bold Swimwear

In the swim category specifically, there’s plenty of newness to discover! Beading, graphic prints, and cutout shapes are all set to trend in the new season’s swimwear. Pieces made as matching sets that can be easily worn from the beach to the boardwalk, bar, and beyond emphasize a strong theme of versatility, as well as the easygoing nature of retro decades—which also serve as a core inspiration.

All Images: Courtesy of Atlanta Apparel

