5 Things We Loved About The Roundtree Hotel in Amagansett

Nestled in the heart of charming Amagansett in the Hamptons, The Roundtree Hotel seamlessly blends low-key luxury with classic seaside charm. We recently took an Autumn adventure to enjoy the hotel off-season and check out their incredible new resident chef. Here are five standout features that captured our hearts, complete with tantalizing culinary offerings that elevated the experience.

1. A Nod to the Past

Once a working farm, The Roundtree pays tribute to its agricultural roots through a meticulously designed space that honors Amagansett’s farm-steading legacy. The property features thoughtfully curated guest rooms filled with bespoke furniture, local artwork, and vintage accents that reflect the area’s rich history. The Beach House, a historic gem once home to playwright Neil Simon, has been beautifully restored, offering luxurious amenities while retaining its charming character. Guests can feel the heritage in every corner, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere that connects them to the local culture.

2. Chic and Serene Accommodations

The Roundtree offers a range of stylish accommodations, including eight guest rooms housed in a 100-year-old restored barn and five charming cottages. Each room is designed to evoke tranquility, featuring incredible plush bedding, nature-inspired décor, and private entrances for complete privacy. Thoughtful touches, such as wide-plank hardwood floors and relaxing reading nooks, ensure a cozy yet refined experience. Minibars are stocked with local treats, Grown Alchemist bath products, Frette linens, and Nespresso machines. We slept like a baby!

3. A Culinary Delight with a New Personal Chef In Residence

The dining experience at The Roundtree has reached new heights with the introduction of the new chef in residence, Dewa Wijaya, who is passionate about utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. A French-trained, Indonesian culinary visionary who has garnered international acclaim and a storied career at COMO Hotels & Resorts, he is forgoing the traditional restaurant model in favor of more intimate, personalized experiences—including custom menu planning, cooking demonstrations, personalized in-cottage dining, and ongoing culinary consultations. Guests can savor a delightful breakfast featuring freshly baked pastries, artisanal breads, and gourmet coffee. The lunch menu might include refreshing salads with heirloom tomatoes, local seafood, and house-made dressings, while dinner showcases innovative dishes such as pan-seared scallops or grass-fed steak with seasonal vegetables. The emphasis on farm-to-table practices not only tantalizes taste buds but also supports local farmers and producers in the Hamptons. Afternoon tea is a must-try, offering an assortment of sweet and savory bites complemented by fine teas, perfect for relaxing after a day of exploration or rest.

(In an extension of his residency, guests and non-guests alike who wish to tap into Chef Wijaya expertise outside the ground of The Roundtree will have the opportunity to bring it into their own homes, second homes, or vacation homes in the Hamptons or New York City. The Roundtree will offer culinary consultations and private off-site chef services by Chef Wijaya throughout the year, offering a rare chance for personalized culinary experiences from one of the most respected voices in wellness cuisine.)

4. Endless Things To Do

At The Roundtree, relaxation meets adventure with a plethora of amenities and activities readily available to guests. In the summer, the hotel provides complimentary beach passes to Amagansett Beach, while branded Beach Buggies are available for those who prefer a whimsical ride to soak in the coastal scenery. Guests can explore the area via complimentary bike rentals or lounge on the expansive Great Lawn, perfect for playing cornhole or enjoying a cocktail. As evening descends, the firepit becomes the heart of the hotel, inviting guests to gather for S’mores. At night you can check out live music at the Stephen Talkhouse in town. Perfect in the off-season to avoid the lines and get a taste of the local scene.

5. Location, Location, Location!

The Roundtree Hotel is ideally situated just a stone’s throw from the vibrant heart of Amagansett. Guests can easily stroll to the charming Main Street, where boutique shopping, trendy galleries, and a variety of world-class dining options awaits. We checked out nearby Il Buco Al Mare, which not only boasts incredible food (make a reservation!!), there’s also a gift shop that’s a must. There’s also an incredible list of shopping options including The Row’s store on Main Street. The nearby beaches are perfect in the summer and the ideal way to avoid pesky Hamptons traffic. The hotel’s strategic location offers the best of both worlds: a serene retreat combined with easy access to the bustling charm of the Hamptons, making it ideal for both relaxation and exploration. Another perk? The Hampton Jitney stops directly in front of the property.

