5 Essentials to Enhance Your Workout Experience

Looking to step up your at-home workout game? Here are some products that will enhance your regime, increase the overall intensity of your workout, keep you hydrated and relax sore muscles.

1. Que Water Bottle, Price:$24.95

A sustainable water bottle made of 100% food-grade silicone. Soft to the touch, collapsible, lightweight, flexible, available in a variety of colors and two sizes (12oz and 20oz).

2. Medzone Biodegradable Sweat Wipes, Price: $9.99

Body wipes enriched with Aloe and Vitamin E so not only does it wipe away the sweat and dirt but it helps keep your skin moisturized.

3. Muscle Rub, Price: $11.99

For the workout aches and pains – this rub helps alleviate pre or post workout soreness.

4. +Red Elixir, Price: $29.99 (12 cans per case)

Natural and functional beverages, which is a combination of clean ingredients including red marine algae, natural caffeine from green coffee bean, vitamins and electrolytes.

5. Zone Naturals Blister Formula, Price: $11.99

This blister balm can be used with athletic shoes, boots, high heels, new shoes, skates, hiking boots, ballet shoes, and dance shoes, formulated with aloe and tea tree Oil it helps to nourish and protect the skin.

