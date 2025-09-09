3.1 Phillip Lim’s New Designer, Glen Powell’s Big Flex, Plus! Rachel Comey’s NYFW Return!

Phillip Lim Appoints Michelle Rhee As Head Of Design

It’s a new day at 3.1 Phillip Lim! The brand has just appointed designer Michelle Rhee as its new head of design, effective immediately. Rhee will oversee Lim’s namesake label’s creative direction in hew new role—which also makes her the second-ever designer at the beloved, effortlessly cool NYC-based brand. Since Lim stepped down from his brand as creative director last November, the label’s been strongly led by his co-founder and CEO Wen Zhou. Now. Zhou will steer the ship alongside Rhee, who comes with a resume including stints at Marc Jacobs, Area, and Derek Lam—plus her own namesake brand, ensuring a promising new chapter while creating wardrobes for the coolest girls in the city. Her fist collection will be launched for the Spring 2026 season.

Glen Powell Bulks Up For GQ‘s October Issue

Glen Powell stripped down for GQ‘s October issue—sort of. The heartthrob and beloved actor fronts the magazine’s latest cover—and while he’s down to his Calvin Klein tank and trunks, Powell’s also wearing exaggerated bodybuilder costumes for a dash of his signature goofy humor. A similar ethos can be seen throughout the editorial photographed by Bobby Doherty, where Powell embodies different campy versions of men through the years in a humorous take on traditional masculinity—from the Celsius-chugging bodybuilder to well-dressed politicians with slightly too much Botox. Timed to his upcoming action thriller Running Man and new Hulu series Chad Powers, the star’s feature interview finds him reflecting on the power of vulnerability, failing before reaching success, and his newfound role as an all-American leading man.

“I just find that it’s cool and tough to be open and vulnerable, and maybe that’s just where it comes from with my family, but my family’s all on the table and no one ever judges you for it,” Powell said. “If you’re in Hollywood, I always find it to be very disingenuous when people are driving across town to the Valley in the heat of summer, memorizing two lines, practicing them a thousand times and then acting like they don’t care. The amount of work that it takes, I always find that people that downplay it, which—it’s fine to downplay it, but I’ve never been a guy that can play it cool. I’ll tell you exactly how I’m feeling with all of it. I don’t know any other way to do it.”

All images: Bobby Doherty/Courtesy of GQ

Apple Martin Makes Her Modeling Debut With Self-Portrait

For those wondering about Apple Martin‘s possible modeling debut…the time has come! The young teen celeb—notably the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin—stars in her first fashion campaign for Self-Portrait’s Fall 2025 collection, which she photographed herself. Out today, Martin can be seen modeling a sleeveless top, T-shirt, and button-up shorts from Han Chong’s latest line in mirror selfie shots. One thing’s for sure: she definitely got it from her mama, as Paltrow’s become renowned for her popular mirror selfie OOTD’s over the years. The shoot follows Martin’s breakout fashion moment attending Chanel’s Haute Couture front row back in 2023—and has kept us guessing if she’ll be out and about this Fashion Month.

All images: Apple Martin/Courtesy of Self-Portrait

Rachel Comey Returns To New York Fashion Week In Blooming Color

Relaxed ease has always been a signature of Rachel Comey‘s—and was front and center on the runway when the designer returned to New York Fashion Week last night. Held in Great Jones Alley near her flagship boutique, the show—notably Comey’s first since 2023—embraced a sprit of authenticity with a community of the designer’s longtime friends, supporters, and collaborators across mediums from art to editorial. Models stepped out in an assortment of layered looks taking cues from Comey’s woman on the go, from lightly jewel-toned coats and knits to oversized jackets tied around the waist, slick leather and metallic separates, and elegant silky sets and flowing dresses. Cast in a palette including bright red, bubblegum, burnt orange, and frosty blues and greens, Comey’s collection combined utilitarian style with classic sophistication, creating a wardrobe transferring from work to travel to nights out. For a cheeky touch, the show closed with a happy hour in the alley complete with Primo cocktails and Il Buco Alimentari apps. Chic!

All images: Furkan Temir/Courtesy of Rachel Comey

ADEAM Celebrates A Decade In Fashion With A Chic Chez Fifi Dinner

Bon appetit! To celebrate a decade in business, ADEAM creative director Hanako Maeda held an intimate soirée on the Upper East Side at Chez Fifi. Her label’s stylish dinner found guests enjoying wine, cocktails, and champagne in the venue’s elegant upstairs dining room before sitting down for courses of red snapper, salad, chicken, and roasted potatoes. The evening was complete with a tasty round of chocolate mousse—plus gift bags filled with NARS products that have become go-to’s for ADEAM’s lookboosk and runways over the years. Attendees included ADEAM muses and supporters over the years, including Madeline Brewer, Hari Nef, Amanda Murphy, Sophie Elgort, Anahita Moussavian, Sada Ito, Jack Thompson-Roylance, Christie Tyler, Natalie Lim Suarez, Mary Leest, and Laura Jung.

All images: Courtesy of BFA.com

Stuart Weitzman Hits The Streets With Ashley Graham, Ilana Glazer, And Emma Chamberlain

Stuart Weitzman hearts NY! The footwear brand’s just released its new campaign for Fall 2025, starring Ashley Graham, Emma Chamberlain, and Ilana Glazer. Inspired by the energetic spirit of New York and the dynamic women within it, Weitzman’s shoot finds the stylish group traversing Park Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and the New York Historical. Naturally, they’re all outfitted in the brand’s sleek sandals, pumps, and boots from its new Vinnie Sculptural line, from wrap-up pumps to sock and zip-up boots. Looks like they’re taking a step in the right direction!

All images: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

