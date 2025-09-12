27 Female-Led Made In Italy Brands You Need To See At Coterie!

This season at Coterie, numerous Italian fashion and accessories brands will show their new collections at the Javits Center from September 14-16. Within the range are a unique group of female-led brands, delivering inventive techniques and aesthetics that define today’s high quality “Made in Italy” fashion. Below, discover 27 standout labels with innovative female designers and founders that you won’t want to miss!

BACI and AMICI by Baci Founded by Batia Rutenberg, both brands place emphasis on innovative womenswear and relaxed Italian living with lightweight dresses, shirts, separates, and more. (annalisa@gyroitalia.com; Booth 6866)

Chio Sister duo Stefania and Maria Cristina Di Simone launched Chio in 1999, bringing a couture design approach to resortwear and swimwear. Today, their feminine styles are known for versatility, especially their ability to transition from day to night. (sales@chio-online.com; Booth 6621)

Decata Effortless style is top of mind at Decata, whose womenswear pieces merge classic dressing with a modern edge. The brand’s two-toned shirts, printed dresses, and more are beloved for their use of color, plus sustainable elements like raw materials and after-care services. (info@jdcstudio.it; Booth 6463)

Deha Deha combines sport and relaxation within its range of athleisure and loungewear collections. The label encourages customers to embrace a relaxed, uplifted mindset through its various separates, boosted by splashy patterns and bursts of color. (ulia.simon@edite.us; Booth 6445)

Don’t @ Me Twin sisters Victoria Penna and Virginia Penna launched Don’t @ Me during peak pandemic times with the goal of creating pieces rooted in self-expression and individuality. Over the years, the duo’s colorful and edgy collections have continued that ethos to empower the women of today. (info@dontatmelabel.com; Booth 6517)

Francescageraci Since 2020, Francescageraci has utilized refined textiles to create elegant womenswear. Smooth, silky blouses, skirts, dresses, and more are hallmarks of the brand, which merges artisanal craft with everyday dressing. (office@francescageraci.com; Booth 6562)

Giadacurti Founded in 2010, Giadacurti has embraced Italian glamour with elegant eveningwear and resortwear since its debut, and founder Giada Curti is continuing her family’s fashion legacy; their namesake brand’s bridalwear dates back to 1958. (commerciale@giadacurti.it; Booth 6145)

Giovanna Nicolai Strength and power are essential to Giovanna Nicolai, whose pieces embrace bold and feminine dressing. The label’s collections are handcrafted by Italian seamstresses, with an emphasis on dynamic style through elevated accents, swirling patterns, textures, and more.

(info@giovannanicolai.it; Booth 6154)

Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano Sustainability is essential at Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano. Crafted with eco-friendly production and natural yarns, the brand originally launched as a children’s label before switching to crafting sophisticated womenswear in 2017. (egiordano@irreplaceable.it; Booth 6667)

La Couverture La Couverture is rooted in local craft, initially producing designer collections in 2004 before relaunching as its own brand in 2015. Produced entirely in Tuscany, the genderless brand specializes in luxe, breezy separates and coats crafted with virgin wool, cashmere, and more fine materials sourced from Prato Biella and Como, Italy. (lacouverture.it@gmail.com; Booth 6161)

Le Sarte PettegoleMirabiliae Nature is the main inspiration for Mirabiliae, which highlights the beauty of the sea and foliage through its chic designs. Launched in 2023, the label made a splash with its lightly colored and all-over printed swimwear, dresses, separates, and more. (info@mirabiliae.com; Booth 6623)

Of Handmade Traditional design meets contemporary styles for this brand, first launched by Simona Guaini in 2006. Since then, Of Handmade has established its authority in knitwear with woven dresses, T-shirts, skirts, and outerwear. (commercialeof@gmail.com; Booth 7020)

Queen Moda Positano Beach-ready style is core to Queen Moda Positano, founded by Maria Gentile and Lucia Casola in 1987. The label’s feminine, bohemian pieces embrace the seductive and relaxed state of a beach outing, as well as the rich culture of the Amalfi Coast. (gentile.maria1863@gmail.com; Booth 6716)

She’s So She’s So has established its business through a keen focus on luxe knitwear. Designed by sisters Nicola Nicolini and Daniela Nicolini since 2000, the brand’s high-end pieces and architectural silhouettes have made it a fixture in the Italian fashion industry. (nicoon5th@gmail.com; Booth 6766)

Simona Bonacci Playful elegance is a signature of Simona Bonacci. The brand’s all-over printed dresses, dynamic outerwear, and mix-and-match separates take direct inspiration from the Marche region of Italy, blending a sensible touch with a dash of whimsy and optimism. (simonabonacci@gmail.com; Booth 6151)



Soniavilla Designed by Sonia Villa, this label merges craft and comfort. Soniavilla specializes in curated artisanal pieces with a bohemian flair, from draped overshirts to flowing maxi dresses, elevated by a selection of edgy free-spirited patterns. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com; Booth 7548)

Temptation Positano The optimism and bold nature of the Amalfi Coast are imbued in Temptation Positano. For 40 years, the label’s tailored separates, dresses, and beachwear have stood out for their high craftsmanship and nod to Positano’s oceanside culture. (angelatemptationpositano@gmail.com; Booth 6823)

Tonet Since 1960, Tonet has created sophisticated designs that are both effortless and classic. The simple and refined ethos of the brand, originally founded by Lella Tonet, can be seen in its luxe blouses, knits, dresses, and trousers, all in versatile and tonal hues that can be easily worn through the seasons. (amministrazione@carella.eu; Booth 6144)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù Angela Caputi made a splash in the jewelry world since her vibrant brand launched in 1975. The designer’s necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, all crafted in Italy, feature a variety of intricately crafted pieces and luxe materials. (angelacaputi@giuggiu.it; Booth 5546)

Filomena Amore Timeless and comfortable designs celebrating the beauty of Italian style—and female empowerment—are accessories company Filomena Amore’s luxurious M.O. (menaroma@hotmail.it; Booth 5352)

Francesca Bianchi Design Francesca Bianchi founded her namesake brand in 2013, with a focus on modern styles and smooth silhouettes. The label’s pieces include a range of unique details, from jewel-toned enamel to sculpted and twisted textures. (francescabianchidesign@gmail.com;

Booth 5832)

J’Essentia Handbags, scarves, and accessories translate J’Essentia artist and designer Francesca Jennifer Puzzo’s artworks, on display in various galleries and museums, into works of wearable art equally grounded in tradition and innovation. (jessentia@jessentia.com; Booth 5553)

Mariel Bags Handcrafted leather bags with simple silhouettes from Mariel Bags are meant to let their gorgeous materials and construction shine. The brand’s name is actually a mash-up of its co-founders’ names, Marinella and Elena. (c.ottaviani@ercangroup.it; Booth 5256)

Tataborello Federica Borello launched Tataborello in 2001, focusing on refined jewelry with eye-catching glamour. Gemstones, beadwork, and mixed textures are incorporated into bold bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more. (info@tataborello.com; Booth 5249)

Discotex Inspired by nightlife, Discotex designs for after-hours regulars, like DJs, performers, and clubgoers. Founder Francesca Strigi Loddo merges fashion, music, and sustainability into dance floor–ready shoes made from recycled and deadstock materials. (francesca@ube-studio.com; Booth 5107)

Donna Carolina Casual elegance meets irresistible comfort when it comes to Donna Carolina’s chic booties, lace-up boots, ballerina flats, and low heels. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com; Booth 5330)

Patrizia Bonfanti Marrying rigorous craftsmanship and an avant-garde design approach, Patrizia Bonfanti’s pieces are all handmade in Tuscany. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com;

Booth 5326)

