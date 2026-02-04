She’s a Winner, Baby! Westminster Crowns New Top Dog

The Westminster Kennel Club concluded their annual dog show yesterday — their 150th, to be exact — in New York City and after numerous rounds and breed and group competitions, Penny the Doberman Pinscher was named Best in Show.

Penny, a four-year-old female officially known as GCHP CH Connquest Best Of Both Worlds, bested a field of over 2,500 entries in conformation, with two days of Best of Breed judging from Monday, February 2 – Tuesday, February 3 held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, culminating with the Group and Best in Show competitions at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Cota, the five-year-old male Chesapeake Bay Retriever, officially known as GCHP CH Next Generation’s Accelerate, won Reserve Best in Show (aka first runner up).

Prior to naming the champion, The Westminster Kennel Club also announced the winners of the Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups.

Congratulations, Penny!

Now here are a whole bunch of other beautiful dog pics to brighten your day.