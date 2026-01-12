2026 Golden Globes Looks We Just Loved!

Last night’s 2026 Golden Globes were held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and brought out Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi, Elle Fanning, and so many more huge stars for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights of the year. Who should be thanking their glam teams today? Here’s our selects for the best-dressed guests of the night!

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli Haute Couture by Daniel Roseberry and Tiffany & Co.

Styled by Wayman + Micah, Taylor always brings it to the red carpet and had a winning night for her spectacular performance in One Battle After Another. She seemed genuinely shocked to win and gave one of the most memorable speeches of the evening.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Not everyone is loving this LV butter color but we love it on Stone. Like buttah!

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Perhaps the breakout style star of the season, Infiniti looked gorgeous. Last month, the One Battle After Another star was named a new house ambassador for LV.

Kate Hudson in Armani Privé and Garatti jewelry

The perfect Globes look!

Mila Kunis in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon

We would have liked to have seen more Herrera on the red carpet last night! Kunis looked radiant and was one of the funniest presenters of the night.

Elle Fanning in Gucci and Cartier jewelry

LOVE!

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy by Sarah Burton

A different vibe for Jlaw and we’re into it!

Audrey Nuna in Thom Browne and Messika

Nuna won for best song for K-Pop Demon Hunters and wore the archive Fall/Winter 24 runway cape in black silk moire with white silk satin bows at her neck and hem, and gathered hobble dress in white cashmere with collar, cuffs and hem in white silk moire. Nuna was styled by Danyul Brown.

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Elordi in a custom grain de poudre double breasted suit from Bottega. He didn’t change the world here, but he really knows how to hold a look on the carpet and the sunnies are a nice touch!

George Clooney in Armani and Amal Clooney in Balmain

We would never think of Amal as a Balmain girl but she never gets it wrong and her husband George remains loyal to his Armani tuxes.

Zoey Deutch in Prada

Deutch looked striking in a Prada white silk georgette plissé gown featuring a deep teardrop neckline and a crystal-embroidered peplum embellished with art déco-inspired glass fringe detailing.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

We know this peach lingerie look isn’t for all…

Selena Gomez in custom Chanel

Gomez wore a Chanel look from Matthieu Blazy with styling by Erin Walsh. One of our faves of the night!

Rose Byrne in Chanel

This is a color that could go very wrong but it worked! The Golden Globe winner gave us old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a custom look from Blazy. The dress has more than 4,660 embroidered elements took 210 hours to create.

Rhea Seehorn in Louis Vuitton

The freshly minted Golden Globe winner was also a red carpet winner in a custom gold jacquard strapless gown from Louis Vuitton.

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

All eyes were on the Heated Rivarly star last night to see what designers would be dressing him to his first Golden Globes. Saint Laurent was a perfect fit and we love that he did something a little different with those signature curls.

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Brand ambassador Domingo wore a custom Valentino look by Alessandro Michele with Valentino Garavani shoes. Always giving it to us!

Natasha Lyonne in Valentino

Kudos to Lyonne’s glam team. Brad Goreski put her in this Valentino pre-Fall 2026 look and she’s never looked better!

Duke McCloud in… Who knows?

We all thought Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams would be the Golden Globes newcomers of the year, but 6-year-old Duke McCloud stole everybody’s heart with this adorable look. The All Her Fault actor looked sharp in a blue suit, black-and-white shoes, a tiny pocket square, and an emerald-encrusted lapel pin. A style icon is born!

Diane Lane in Sergio Hudson and Lagos jewelry

Lane gave boss energy in this look by Sergio Hudson and jewels by Lagos from their Fizz collection. Designed by Kate Lagos, Fizz interprets the elegance of Caviar in diamonds, bezel set in warm 18k gold. Each piece is sculptural and organic like little bubbles rising in a glass. “It was a natural choice to complete Diane’s look with LAGOS jewelry,” stylist Bailey Moon says. “The American brand’s impeccable craftsmanship beautifully complements the sleek suiting by Sergio Hudson. I was drawn to the eye-catching diamond pieces from LAGOS’s Fizz collection and paired them alongside a whimsical high jewelry tiger’s eye bee brooch.”

Mark Ronson in Saint Laurent

Another great look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

