The Biggest Moments From Inside the 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

“What a crazy event this is!” Noah Wyle said, looking out at a crowd that included The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards honorees Brooks Nader (Breakthrough Fashion Talent), Carolyn Murphy (Beauty Icon), Courtney Mays (Sports Stylist of the Year), Kelsey Deenihan Fisher (Makeup Artist of the Year), Mara Roszak (Hair Stylist of the Year), Mark Holmes (Men’s Stylist of the Year), Sam Woolf (Music Stylist of the Year), Andrea Lieberman of A.L.C (Powerhouse Brand of the Year), and Zaldy (Lifetime Achievement Award).

“The Pitt” star was on hand to present his recent red carpet collaborator Mark Holmes with the Men’s Stylist of the Year award.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Wyle said. “Mark asked me to present this, and I thought, ‘Sure, that would be like presenting an award to your stuntman for pulling off a stunt that makes you look super cool or a makeup artist who does some sort of prosthetic that gets you an Academy Award. But then [I thought to myself], ‘It’s not really the same because most people know I have a stuntman and know that I have a makeup artist. Not that many people know that we have stylists.’ And to admit that we have stylists is to admit that without them we wouldn’t be the fashion plates that we see before us.”

While accepting his award, Holmes admitted, “To be honest, I’ve always felt a bit like an outsider in the fashion world. Probably, because I set out to be a rock star, which is why tonight, I’m incredibly humbled to be recognized by my peers and by The Daily Front Row. The way we see ourselves is a really personal thing, and I don’t take that lightly. So, Noah—I’m truly honored that you’ve trusted me along the way with this process.”

THE HOST

During the ceremony, which was presented by Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, and DAOU Vineyards, Tiffany Haddish kept the well-heeled crowd laughing as the evening’s emcee.

“I got my makeup done, my hair done, and I got this expensive dress on to come here and make you laugh, okay?” she said. “Tonight should actually be the 11th anniversary of the Fashion Los Angeles Awards. But they had to skip a year because of COVID. Remember? There was no fashion that year. In COVID times, even Tom Ford was sitting at home in some old Navy pajama bottoms.”

THE HEADLINER

RuPaul honored Zaldy, the costume designer behind the gorgeous gowns worn by Ru on the Emmy Award-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Zaldy was at my house earlier today,” RuPaul shared. “We were marveling at the costumes. I keep them all. Everything Zaldy has made for me, I still have. In fact, we were looking at something that he made for me for the Arsenio Hall Show. This outfit is from 1993. And we marveled at the creativity and how it’s still together. It’s still clever and fashionable and funny because the one we’re talking about is a watermelon, two sides of a watermelon. And it’s absolutely gorgeous. And I brought it to the studio because I want to wear it again. I keep everything because they are so beautiful. We met in 1988, at a club in New York City. We were that. All these years later, my friend is still doing it.”

Zaldy joked, “When they asked me if I would accept this award, they said it was the ‘Design Icon Award’ and that already felt like a lot to say. But when I read about it in The Hollywood Reporter, it said, ‘Lifetime Fashion Achievement.’ I was like, ‘Is this right now? Who I am Barbra Streisand?’”

THE AWARDS

Chrissy Teigen presented Nader with the Breakthrough Fashion Talent award. “I remember when I first heard your name,” she told Nader. “My husband, John [Legend], was on his phone, and he goes, ‘Instagram keeps suggesting that I follow this girl.’ This was five years ago. I was like, ‘Oh, let me see. What is your algorithm?’ It was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen with the biggest, brightest smile. And I couldn’t even be mad, honestly, because my whole algorithm is, like, sexy Peaky Blinders [and] Cillian Murphy.” She paused. “Sorry, Luna. My daughter is here. It’s her 10th birthday. I’m just joking, but I do love Cillian Murphy.”

The “Love Thy Nader” star then addressed Teigen. “This is such a full circle moment for me,” she admitted. “I will never forget being in my room in South Louisiana, flipping through the pages of Sports Illustrated and being so in awe of you as a model and as a mother. You’ve been on my mood board from day one. It seemed so impossible that could be something that I could ever achieve.”

Basketballer Chris Paul presented his off-the-court collaborator Courtney Mays with Sports Stylist of the Year. “I first started working with Court back when I was in New Orleans, probably around 2009. And from the very beginning, I knew she was different, very different. In the best way possible. It wasn’t just that she had great taste or the fact that my tie had to be tied just perfect every single time. It was that she understood me. She paid attention to the details. Every detail. She understood how I wanted to present myself, how I wanted to feel, and how style could be a part of my identity on and off the court.”

Mays said, “When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept coming back to the history of style in sports — the confidence, the diversity, the ingenuity, the swag across all leagues. Athletes have always been cultural leaders — they’ve always influenced how we see luxury, individuality, gender identity, size inclusivity, and authentic expression. However, when I started, athletes weren’t centered and valued in fashion the way they are now, and there was definitely no roadmap for what it meant to build a fashion identity in sports. I’m proud to be a pioneer in merging the worlds- advocating for what doesn’t yet exist, pushing when people want to play it safe — and making sure I never let the door close behind me.”

Zoe Saldaña honored Hair Stylist of the Year winner Mara Roszak via video, which prompted the honoree to say, “I’ve been getting so emotional, listening to these incredible peers of mine who give all to their work. [They’re the] hardest working, most inspiring. I have chills. [These] artists that create around me, create beauty, not because of vanity, but because it means something to live in a world surrounded by beauty and artistry.”

Gwen Stefani – on hand to honor A.L.C designer Andrea Lieberman with the Powerhouse Brand of the Year award – took a moment to reflect on her own early style origins. “I love fashion,” she said. “I’m from the Orange County, California. I used to make a lot of my own clothes growing up.”

Lieberman dedicated her award to her daughter, Paloma. “This one is for you,” she told her. “I started this company when I was pregnant with you, and now you’re 18 and you’re going off to college, which is [a lot] to process. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful. It’s such a huge milestone, not just for me, but for both of us.”

Hilary Duff shined a light on Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who received the award for Makeup Artist of the Year. “Our friendship began like all healthy and lasting relationships do—on Instagram,” Duff joked. “A friend showed me her page and was like, ‘I would do anything to have her do my makeup.’ Then I got the chance to have Kelsey do my makeup, and that pretty much ruined me. I was done for. I looked in the mirror, and I was like, ‘I’m stunning. No notes. What did you do to me?’”

Deenihan Fisher later told Duff, “I have spent the last two decades trying to recreate your glow on every client I’ve ever had. It’s a full circle moment for both my kit and my soul.”

Photographer Zoey Grossman honored Carolyn Murphy as Beauty Icon. “If you had told me one day that I would have the honor of presenting the Daily Front Row’s first-ever Beauty Icon award to the absolute superwoman who is Carolyn Murphy, I would not have believed you,” Grossman said. “Carolyn has been on just about every mood board that I’ve ever made. She’s worked with photographers we’re all in awe of. She is the image.”

For her part, Murphy said believes beauty goes far behind what meets the eye. “I was like, ‘How do I stand up there and receive an award as a standard of beauty when it’s so much more than that, at least to me?” she wondered aloud. “When I meet people, when I engage with people, it’s really about… I want to see you. I want to see your heart. I want to see your soul.”

Doechii honored Sam Woolf with Music Stylist of the Year. “Sam has this rare ability to see people clearly—sometimes before the rest of the world does,” she said, sharing they’ve been collaborating on looks for the red carpet and on-stage performances for many years. “He saw me at a time when not many other stylists were willing to. When designers weren’t exactly fighting to dress me, when playing it safe would’ve been the easier choice, Sam didn’t play it safe. He took risks. He bet on me.”

Woolf told a heartwarming story about what it took to be where he is today and advised the audience, “To anyone who has ever had a dream, if you don’t get something, you keep going, work hard, stay consistent, and don’t ever give up.”

Special thanks to The Daily Front Row’s wonderful brand partners Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, DAOU Vineyards, Bovita Health, Loops Beauty, and Crazy Mountain.