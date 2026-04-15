All the Best T From the Fashion Los Angeles Awards Red Carpet

Gwen Stefani, RuPaul, Hilary Duff, Noah Wyle, and Chrissy Teigen brought their sartorial A-game to The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills presented by Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, and DAOU Vineyards. The starry night put those typically behind-the-scenes (and seams) center stage.

During cocktail hour, Stefani chatted inside the ballroom with A.L.C. designer Andrea Lieberman’s young daughter. “I’m in awe of the subject tonight, Andrea Lieberman,” Stefani told The Daily. “I’m so proud of her. That’s why I’m here. She’s my favorite. I’m her biggest fan.”

“I’m her biggest fan,” Lieberman echoed. “I’m excited to be here. It’s amazing.”

Naturally, the two were clad in what Lieberman called “modern, casual” looks from her label A.L.C., The Daily’s Powerhouse Brand of the Year recipient.

Elsewhere, rapper and singer Doechii walked the red carpet with longtime collaborator Sam Woolf, the Music Stylist of the Year.

“Are you nervous?” Doechii asked Woolf.

“I’m nervous,” he admitted, “but [you get] nominations for huge things.”

“I love collaborating with Sam,” Doechii said. “He listens to me. Sam likes to take risks. That’s my favorite thing about him. He’s super passionate, and he’s fab himself. I mean, get into it, right?”

THE HONOREES

After walking the red carpet, Hollywood insiders mingled with the fashion and beauty world’s finest including the night’s other honorees: Carolyn Murphy (Beauty Icon), Courtney Mays (Sports Stylist of the Year), Mara Roszak (Hair Stylist of the Year), Mark Holmes (Men’s Stylist of the Year), and Zaldy (Lifetime Achievement Award) during the Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, and DAOU Vineyards-sponsored affair.

Breakthrough Fashion Talent recipient Brooks Nader kept close to her sisters, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland, and their parents, who flew in from Louisiana. “The Daily has such a special place in my heart,” Nader said. “You were the first magazine to put my sisters and [me] on a cover. To come back here with this honor and accept this award and all the predecessors and people who have gotten this award prior to me are people that I look up to and admire. It’s such a humbling experience.” Of attending with her family, she said, “We’re getting up at 3:00 am for a flight, so we’re going to rage until the flight.”

While walking the red carpet, Murphy admitted, “I have a hard time accepting something for myself, but I’m hoping I’m being recognize for inner beauty as opposed to just out.” The Beauty Icon honoree said the industry has changed considerably from when she was first starting out. “The industry as a whole is much more diverse, inclusive, which I love,” she said. “The new models’ book is Instagram, which I’m terrible at it. I used to just walk the streets with my backpack and my portfolio. Now these girls can really curate themselves. What’s positive is that they can add more layers to their personality, which is great for brands, and it’s great for storytelling and that’s just the day and age that we live in.” She laughed. “I need to get it together [with social media] and do better at it.”

Before the ceremony got underway, Zaldy said it was a pinch me moment having his longtime collaborator, RuPaul, present him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. “We’ve been working together since Supermodel, which was over 30 years ago,” Zaldy reflected. “The work we’re doing now together, it’s evolved into something that we could have never imagined would be this worldwide. What a joy to be able to do this together after so long. It’s not something I take lightly to have someone who believes in your creative relationship, and just continually wants to work together.”

THE ATTENDEES

Duff attended in support of her collaborator and friend Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, the Makeup Artist of the Year recipient. “All of our friends are back there cheering us on [behind] the carpet,” Duff said, referencing a group of women in the distance. “Kelsey means the world to me. We have spent endless hours, long days, in tight quarters, in random locations. It takes a lot to leave our families. We get to go on an adventure together and she constantly shows up for me nonstop and makes me look the best that I possibly can. We get to have a creative relationship where we trust each other. That girl has painted my entire body multiple times, and I appreciate her for it.”

Additional guests in attendance included host Tiffany Haddish as well as B. Akerlund, basketball star Chris Paul, Zoey Grossman, Lindsay Hubbard, Travis Van Winkle, Azita Ghanizada, Rachael Harris, Sophie Sumner, L’Agence’s Tara Rudes Dann, producer Hilary Shor, Brigette Romanek, Giorgio Armani’s Celine Khavarani, Wolk Morais designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais, among others.

THE FASHION

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Nader wore a vintage Halston dress from 1997.

“Everyone slayed the look tonight,” Nader said. “I feel like I look like an award. It’s such a dope look, and it’s from my [birth] year, so it couldn’t get better.”

Murphy wore a form-fitting Givenchy dress, but joked, “Who wears white? I was having to lay down in the back of the car, so I didn’t get all wrinkled.”

Doechii – in a dress by Dilara Findikoglu – coordinated her look with Woolf. “We’re in this boho world right now,” said the Music Stylist of the Year honoree. “We wanted to give a boho look but in a high fashion sensibility, and we always have an edge. It’s never going to be on the nose. It’s never going to be boring, and we always like to have a little coordinating moment.”

Zaldy wore a piece he designed for his namesake collection. “This is look 20 from my first men’s collection, which I launched this year,” he said. “It felt like the right thing to wear for this. I’m working on the next one, which is going to be at NYFW in September. I’m excited about it.”

In the meantime, Zaldy said he was still thinking about a look he’d designed years ago but had spotted earlier in the day in RuPaul’s closet. “I’d never been to ‘the’ closet,” he said. “I saw it in Architectural Digest, but I’ve never been in [it] and got to see it for the first time today. There was an outfit when Ru was part of Diva’s Live at Madison Square Garden, and I made this outfit with a tear away, with a big fur coat, and it’s literally on a stage, on a mannequin, in her dressing. That was very special for me. I remember I met Beyonce and all of Destiny’s Child that night. It was pretty major.”

Stylist Emily Men attended with longtime client Lindsay Hubbard from “Summer House,” who Men dressed in The Attico. “I tried on so many dresses for tonight,” Hubbard said. “I’m like, ‘What did we wind up with?’ I did a lot of fittings, and I thought that it was simple. It fit my silhouette well. With fashion, we don’t have to go so over the top sometimes. Sometimes a simplistic, but well designed outfit that doesn’t wear me is the best solution.”

Haddish wore two different Tony Ward looks on the red carpet; Noah Wyle opted for head-to-toe Celine; and Duff wore a pastel design by Victoria Beckham.

“I knew every single one of my friends, including Kelsey, was going to be in black today,” Duff said. “So I tried to bring a little bit of the color, but also fit in, so there’s a surprise [pop of black] in the back.” She then reflected on the biggest risk she and Deenihan Fisher have taken together over the years.

“For a while we were doing neon eyeliner, which is crazy and fun,” Duff said. “She has such an editorial eye. But she has a really good relationship with refrain, so I feel like it’s never too much. She’s always giving a good eye or we’re going for it on skin or a bold lip.”

Duff continued, “Right now we’re creating my tour looks, which is a fun experience and experiment. The tour is going to be soft and dreamy type of tones, mixed with some edge. I’m definitely wanting to play with all sides of my personality. The makeup, hair, and wardrobe will reflect that. But we’re still in the process of finding it. I start rehearsals this week. My movements and what I’m doing on stage will inform the wardrobe and then the hair and makeup will follow. We’re going to be playing and have some fun.”

Special thanks to The Daily Front Row’s partners Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, DAOU Vineyards, Bovita Health, Loops Beauty, and Crazy Mountain.