19 Dynamic Made In Italy Accessories Brands To Watch This Season

From September 14 to 16, these handbags, jewelry, and scarves will define "la dolce vita" at Coterie

by Aaron Royce
J'Essentia (Courtesy of J'Essentia)

Incredible craftsmanship, great design, and the finest materials define fashion that’s proudly  “Made in Italy.” Allora, we’ve got the scoop on 79 Italian fashion and accessories brands showing at Coterie this season from September 14–16 at the Javits Center that you absolutely won’t want to miss.

Accessories 

Alta Moda Belt Cinch every outfit to perfection with Alta Moda Belt’s vast array of customizable belts for men and women, which include both on-trend styles as well as everyday classics. (commerciale@altamodabelt.it; Booth 5348)

Altamoda Belt

Angela Caputi Giuggiù Angela Caputi made a splash in the jewelry world since her vibrant brand launched in 1975. The designer’s necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, all crafted in Italy, feature a variety of intricately crafted pieces and luxe materials. (angelacaputi@giuggiu.it; Booth 5546)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Athison Belts and bags from this 110-year-old brand feature quality leather hides dyed with water-based tinctures, stitched with potato starch–waxed cotton threads. (athison@manifatturadomodossola.it; Booth 5355)

Athison

Barbieri Since 1945, Barbieri’s become renowned for its artisanal silk pieces. The brand’s particularly known for its variety of colorful silk scarves, accentuated by a wide range of prints and patterns. (noemi@larioseta.com; Booth 5630)

Barbieri

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955 Elegant yet sporty is the name of the game for Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955’s bags for women and men, which are beautifully constructed from vegetable-tanned cowhide. (roberta@boldriniselleria.it; Booth 5649)

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955

Cuoieria Fiorentina Tuscan artisan traditions underlie Cuoieria Fiorentina’s creative contemporary accessories, which pack a punch with strong, distinctive, and versatile pieces. (olgafd@o-dvision.com; Booth 6247)

De Marquet This bag brand boasts 100 percent Italian production and sourcing, and it won the silver medal for sustainability at Coterie February 2025. (galina@singledress.com; Booth 5555)

De Marquet

Filomena Amore Timeless and comfortable designs celebrating the beauty of Italian style—and female empowerment—are accessories company Filomena Amore’s luxurious M.O. (menaroma@hotmail.it; Booth 5352)

Filomena Amore

Francesca Bianchi Design Francesca Bianchi founded her namesake brand in 2013, with a focus on modern styles and smooth silhouettes. The label’s pieces include a range of unique details, from jewel-toned enamel to sculpted and twisted textures. (francescabianchidesign@gmail.com;
Booth 5832)

Francesca Bianchi Design

J’Essentia Handbags, scarves, and accessories translate J’Essentia artist and designer Francesca Jennifer Puzzo’s artworks, on display in various galleries and museums, into works of wearable art equally grounded in tradition and innovation. (jessentia@jessentia.com; Booth 5553)

J’Essentia

Le Daf Richly textured totes ready for the beach and beyond, plus structured shoulder bags and matching mules, are uniquely woven for a tapestry-like finish. (fernandopezzuto@dafdesign.it; Booth 5834)

Le Daf

Marco Masi Milano Technical capacities meld with a free-spirited sense of creativity in the clean-lined leatherwares from Marco Masi Milano. The brand was founded in 2010, but the Masi family has been in the business since 1987.  (jampelle@jampelle.com; Booth 5857)

Marco Masi Milano

Mariel Bags Handcrafted leather bags with simple silhouettes from Mariel Bags are meant to let their gorgeous materials and construction shine. The brand’s name is actually a mash-up of its co-founders’ names, Marinella and Elena. (c.ottaviani@ercangroup.it; Booth 5256)

Mariel Bags

Mela Free-spirited jewelry brand Mela was founded by Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso with an emphasis on organic materials. The pair’s designs are elevated by silk, natural pearls, and gemstones for elegantly bohemian statements. (vicmelafra@gmail.com; Booth 5830)

Mela

Pasotti Since 1956, Pasotti has crafted a variety of sartorial accessories produced in Italy. High-quality umbrellas, shoehorns, and walking sticks are all core staples for this artisanal label. (nicola@pasottiombrelli.com; Booth 5259)

Pasotti

Post&Co Belt it out! Tuscan brand Post&Co works with leather that undergoes special washing treatments and detailing, like hand-stitching, laser micro-engravings, and studs for its belts and more. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com; Booth 7546)

Post&Co

Pulicati Pulicati’s fashion-forward bags have been proudly “Made in Italy” of supple genuine leather for two decades.  (civico93@civico93.com; Booth 5552)

Pulicati

Roberto Pancani Soft, strong, and stylish, Roberto Pancani’s woven leather and raffia bags are discretely roomy carryalls, with a style for every occasion and outfit. (info@robertopancani.it; Booth 5254)

Roberto Pancani

Tataborello Federica Borello launched Tataborello in 2001, focusing on refined jewelry with eye-catching glamour. Gemstones, beadwork, and mixed textures are incorporated into bold bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more. (info@tataborello.com; Booth 5249)

Tataborello

Visonà Italia 1959 Equestrian-inspired saddlery stitching is this second-generation Venetian brand’s signature, along with bamboo handles. While founder Plinio Visona sewed everything by hand through the 1970s, the brand now uses a patented special sewing machine. (roykean@aol.com; Booth 5651)

Visonà Italia 1959

