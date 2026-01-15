15 Things In the New JW Anderson Collection Lookbook That Made Us Smile

Is there any brand more playful and cheeky and playfully cheeky than JW Anderson? With designer Jonathan Anderson’s recent(ish) appointment to Dior, the man is now responsible for over a dozen collections per year (if you count Uniqlo — and why wouldn’t you?), yet he still manages to bring heaps of charm to his namesake label time and time again. And fall 2026 is no exception. Flipping through the lookbook today when it arrived in our inboxes, we couldn’t help but smile at the familiar faces, fabulous frocks, and insouciant accessories that make this brand such a joy season after season.

“The idea is to weave together things — and people — I like and I would like to have around me,” said Anderson in the collection’s press release.

The collection features bold and billowing silhouettes, naughty knits, and a truly jaw-dropping take on Anderson’s famous loafer bag, alongside antique gardening tools, bespoke furnishings, color-blocked push brooms, hand carved wooden bowls with little mice running around them, and cushions made from archival fabrics. It’s a happy little hodgepodge of this and that and if something on this list doesn’t bring a smile to your face, well, we’ll eat our chapeaus.

1. These bronze peach paperweights inspired by Anderson’s collaboration with Luca Guadagnino on the film Call Me By Your Name. It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 10 years since that movie came out. Timothée Chalamet received his first Oscar nomination for that film and here he is about to receive his third (and likely his first win) for Marty Supreme.

2. Tim Blanks in this little vacation set. For so many of us, Tim Blanks was — and will forever be — the voice of fashion. How many Saturday mornings did we spend as kids watching Fashion File on the now defunct Style channel and listening to Blanks wax poetic about everything from Pucci to Prada? Someone should really bring that show back. We’re looking at you, Netflix.

3. This mini rake. This picture is like American Gothic meets the Ice Capades. It’s a mashup we didn’t know we needed, but that’s what makes it so good.

4. This silver shell minaudière. This is the kind of thing you would be tempted to pass up because you’d tell yourself you could find it in some antique shop somewhere, but then you’d spend the rest of your life looking and being disappointed because nothing you found would ever be quite so perfect.

5. These plain white candles. Because these are literally available anywhere for like 25 cents a pop. And now, moving forward, you can totally just claim that your own cheap white candles are actually the JW Anderson Fall 2026 candles and then watch your guests just stare back at you bemusedly.

6. A hot guy in a cropped t-shirt. Never not a good thing.

7. This absolutely stunning iteration of the iconic loafer bag. Forest green crocodile? Are you joking!? The tariffs alone could cover your rent for the year, but damn is it beautiful.

8. These billowy-est of billowy pants. MC Hammer eat your heart out! (Also, Ruth Wilson is such an amazing actor. Gotta love this casting!)

9. The return of glasses chains. This time in chunky gold, so it’s more rapper’s delight than granny knitting by the fire (but still ALSO that).

10. This comically large neck ruffle. Honestly, they could have gone bigger.

11. This heartbreakingly beautiful shirt dress that looks like a cloud. Does anyone else feel confident they would stain this the moment they left the store and then feel compelled to throw themselves off a cliff?

12. This chair by Mac Collins. It’s just so DRAMATIC!

13. This oversized tshirt. The cutouts remind us of the paper snowflakes we made as kids, which just makes the giant “PORN” graphic feel so wrong, but, like, in a fun way.

13. These yellow satin shorts. You want them and you don’t know why and that’s okay. (They also come in green!)

14. This extremely practical skirt. From the board room to the ball room, where wouldn’t you wear this skirt? Honestly. It’s very versatile. Just don’t let HR see you.

15. Kylie Minogue! Does this woman sleep in a Tupperware coffin full of La Mer, because she looks incredible. Also this dress is whackadoo and we’re here for it.