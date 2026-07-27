11 Juillet Toasts the Mini Mayfair in East Hampton

Luxury handbag and fine jewelry brand 11 Juillet gathered a chic group of female founders and tastemakers at The Hedges Inn in East Hampton last week to celebrate the launch of its newest style, the Mini Mayfair. Hosted by The Daily Front Row‘s Elizabeth Kurpis alongside the brand’s Houston-based co-founders, Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson, the intimate afternoon brought together women from across fashion, beauty, and media for an elegant luncheon centered on craftsmanship, connection, and thoughtful design.

Guests began the afternoon with cocktails while previewing 11 Juillet’s latest handbag and fine jewelry collections, offering a closer look at the details that have become synonymous with the brand. Handcrafted in Italy, each handbag features the signature jeweled Éclat de Joie star, a multifaceted emblem crafted from diamonds and natural stones, including malachite, mother-of-pearl, and onyx. Designed to be a symbol of light, optimism, and individuality, the emblem can be removed from the bag and worn separately as a necklace pendant or bracelet charm. The interchangeable design reflects the founders’ vision of creating pieces that seamlessly bridge fine jewelry and luxury accessories, allowing endless styling possibilities. Talk about getting more bang for your buck!

Named after the founders’ shared July 11 birthday, 11 Juillet has quickly distinguished itself through its commitment to timeless design and exceptional European craftsmanship. The debut of the Mini Mayfair builds on that philosophy, introducing a more compact interpretation of one of the brand’s signature silhouettes without sacrificing the meticulous detailing and versatility that define the collection.

Following the collection preview, guests gathered for a seated lunch of tuna tartar, chicken milanese and strawberry Vacherin. The afternoon served as an opportunity not only to introduce the Mini Mayfair, but also to foster conversation among attendees, including Lele Sadoughi, Rebecca Minkoff, Trisha Gregory, Sophie Elgort, Amanda Smith, Michelle Grant, Sabrina Mallick, Rachel Dorrell, Allie Provost, Jean Altier Bohm, Megan Brodsky, Jamie Chandlee, Nina Arias, Samantha Angelilli, and Dria Murphy, making for an afternoon that reflected the collaborative spirit and entrepreneurial ethos at the heart of both the brand and its founders. Given the picture-perfect summer afternoon and good company, the lunch stretched well into the afternoon as guests lingered over crisp rosé and Champagne, proving that the best Hamptons gatherings are the ones no one wants to leave.

All Images: Sean Zanni