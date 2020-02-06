11 Honoré Celebrates Inclusivity, Fendi Hosts a Technicolor Solar Dream

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

11 Honoré and Candice Huffine Host Pre-Fashion Week Dinner

Model Candice Huffine and 11 Honoré hosted an intimate dinner at Little Own in the West Village to celebrate the strides the brand has taken to further the narrative around size inclusivity in fashion. Huffine and 11 Honoré CEO Patrick Herning were joined by models and influencers who regularly use their platforms to speak about diversity and representation, including Hunter McGrady, Solange Van Doorn, Chloe Vero, Tara Lynn, and Lauren Chan.

Fendi Presents Solar Dream Collections

Euphoria stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were just two of the many stars who showed up at the Fendi boutique on Madison Avenue last night to get up close and personal with the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 menswear and womenswear collections. For the night, the store was transformed with an interactive technicolor digital installation modeled after the vivid Solar Dream collections. Also in attendance wearing pieces from the new collection were Katie Holmes, Winnie Harlow, sibling DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Iris Law, Barbara Palvin, and Cole Sprouse.

Net-A-Porter and Netflix Celebrate the Launch of Next In Fashion

Net-A-Porter and Netflix celebrated the launch of “Next In Fashion” with a presentation of series winner, Minju Kim’s designs at a party held in a private West Village townhouse. Kim’s designs are part of an exclusive capsule collection that launched today on Net-a-porter.com. Notable guests included Eva Chen, Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Karen Elson, Jessica Joffe, Tabitha Simmons, Zac Posen, Leandra Medine, Sofia Sanchez de Betak, Jennifer Fisher, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Emily DiDonato, Leigh Lezark, Tommy Dorfman.

Tiina Smith x Saks Cocktail Event

Jewelry collector, curator, and dealer Tiina Smith celebrated her residency at The Vault at Saks Fifth Avenue with an intimate cocktail reception. The divine collection on display featured vintage showstoppers from Van Cleef & Arpels and a sapphire, diamond, and pearl octopus by Michele della Valle that had everyone in attendance talking.

