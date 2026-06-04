11 Chic Interior Brands Fashion Girls Are Decorating With Right Now

From Scandinavian rugs and sculptural furniture to quietly luxurious linens and collectible décor, these are the interior brands defining the next era of cool girl homes. The all-white minimal apartment is officially fading, replaced by warmer woods, layered textures, artisanal details, and interiors that feel collected rather than overly designed. Fashion insiders are increasingly gravitating toward brands that balance softness with sophistication and make a home feel personal, elevated, and lived in.

The Stockholm-based brand has become one of the most recognizable names in luxury rugs among the fashion and design crowd, thanks to its clean Scandinavian aesthetic and editorial collaborations with names like Studio Mellone and Campbell-Rey. But Nordic Knots is quickly evolving beyond rugs. The brand recently expanded into bedding, curtains, and textiles, bringing its signature warm minimalism into every corner of the home. The result feels understated, chic, and incredibly current.

For those craving the effortless elegance of a perfectly undone Paris apartment, Maison de Vacances has quietly become one of the chicest names to know. The French brand is beloved for its relaxed linen upholstery, luxurious textiles, and soft neutral palette that somehow manages to feel both rustic and refined. Everything looks as though it belongs in a sun-drenched Left Bank flat layered with vintage books and antique lighting.

If quiet luxury translated into furniture, it would likely look something like Maiden Home. Handmade in North Carolina with elevated fabrics and timeless silhouettes, the brand has become a favorite among editors, creatives, and downtown tastemakers looking for pieces that feel polished but never sterile. Their sofas strike the perfect balance between tailored and inviting, making them especially appealing for city apartments that need sophistication without sacrificing comfort.

One of the newer names circulating among fashion and interiors circles, Jemima Jasmine creates rugs that feel deeply personal and artisanal. The pieces lean heavily into texture and warmth, grounding minimalist interiors with something softer and more collected. In a moment where homes are shifting away from perfection and toward individuality, the brand’s aesthetic feels particularly relevant. The Saint-Tropez rug in particular stands out as a true statement piece. With its Art Deco-inspired lines and sculptural feel, it almost reads more like a work of art than a traditional rug, instantly elevating a room with a sense of character and glamour.

Still somewhat under the radar outside of serious interiors circles, Pierre Augustin Rose has become a cult favorite among tastemakers for its curved sofas, sculptural forms, and rich Parisian glamour. The aesthetic leans 1970s Left Bank in the chicest possible way, with pieces that feel collectible rather than trend-driven.

Los Angeles-based Nickey Kehoe has cultivated a loyal following for interiors that feel artistic, layered, and slightly European in spirit. Their pieces blend rustic influences with vintage-inspired silhouettes, creating homes that feel curated over time rather than decorated all at once.

Lulu and Georgia continues to dominate the cool-girl interiors market because it bridges designer aesthetics with accessibility. The brand’s latest collections embrace warmer neutrals, surrealist curves, and layered textures that feel straight out of an Architectural Digest feature. It is polished enough for design lovers but approachable enough to actually live with. I particularly love the Carly Cushnie collaboration, which brings her signature sophisticated aesthetic into the home through a collection that feels both elevated and effortlessly livable.

The Swedish furniture brand has steadily gained traction among the fashion set for its playful yet elevated approach to Scandinavian design. Collaborations with creatives like Sabine Marcelis and Faye Toogood give the brand a distinctly fashion-adjacent credibility while still feeling highly livable.

Minimalism is shifting away from stark and cold toward softer, warmer spaces, and Audo Copenhagen sits perfectly within that evolution. The Danish brand’s lighting and furniture feel refined, understated, and deeply editorial, making it a favorite among those wanting interiors that feel modern without becoming overly trendy.

Warm modernism continues to dominate interiors, and Lawson Fenning does it exceptionally well. The Los Angeles brand specializes in furniture that feels sculptural yet approachable, balancing clean lines with organic textures and rich materials. The overall effect is sophisticated but never overly formal.

CB2 continues to prove that accessible design does not have to sacrifice style. The brand remains a go-to for fashion-forward interiors thanks to its sculptural lighting, dramatic marble tables, and trend-aware collaborations that consistently punch above their price point. For younger homeowners and apartment dwellers alike, CB2 has become one of the easiest ways to achieve an editorial-looking space without fully custom furniture.

As the worlds of Fashion and interiors continue to overlap, these are the brands increasingly shaping what stylish homes look like now: layered, warm, personal, and quietly luxurious rather than overly polished. The future of interiors feels less about perfection and more about creating spaces with character, softness, and individuality.