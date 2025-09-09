And just like that…New York Fashion Week is back! Until September 16, Manhattan—and parts of Brooklyn and even Long Island City—will be flooded with the fashion industry’s top designers, models, muses, editor, and more across a range of runway shows and presentations for the Spring 2026 season. But aside from some pre-NYFW events earlier this week, what can you actually expect from NYFW? From the return of the Fashion Media Awards to surprise runways and an endless night of parties, check out everything you need to know about Fashion Week’s latest season right here.

The Fashion Media Awards Are Back!

The Fashion Media Awards will return to Rainbow Room on Friday, September 12, hosted maximalist fashionista and Real Housewives star Bronwyn Newport. The evening’s star-studded honorees will include Zac Posen (Fashion Innovator), mgk (Style Icon), Iman (Fashion Legend), Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia (Creatives of the Year), Cultured Magazine (Magazine of the Year), Trey Laird for Boss’ David Beckham campaign (Campaign of the Year), Pamela Hanson (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ashwin Gane (Emerging Artist), Mary Alice Stephenson’s GLAM4GOOD (Impact Innovation Award), and Marianne Fonseca’s Gente Beauty (Breakthrough Beauty Brand). The evening will be presented by LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject. If you’re craving a walk down memory lane, check out our past FMAs right here.

Pre-NYFW Shows Are Already Filling Our Schedules

Plenty of designers are hosting shows and presentations across the city before the CFDA’s official Fashion Week schedule begins on Thursday. On Tuesday, Brandon Maxwell will hold his 10th anniversary runway show on the Upper East Side. Wednesday is packed with new presentations by Derek Lam 10 Crosby, L’Agence, and Damson Madder, followed by Libertine’s colorful show downtown. Before the night’s slate of parties begins, Ralph Lauren will also hold his Spring 2026 fashion show inside his private atelier on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday is Packed With Parties…

Gird your loins! As seen in February, everyone decided to throw a party the night before NYFW kicks off. September 10 will begin with Marc Jacobs celebrating his new pop-up at Nordstrom’s flagship boutique, held at the same time as cocktail soirées for Louis Vuitton and Fashion Eye New York, Balenciaga’s fragrance collection, ANFISA Skin, and Chloe Fineman’s new MOTHER collaboration. Jean Paul Gaultier will celebrate 30 years of its sultry Le Male fragrance, overlapping with Dior’s cocktail party for its newly opened House of Dior flagship store. Saks Fifth Avenue’s hallmark NYFW party will also return to kick off the week with a bang. Finally, Mach & Mach is staying out late with a Tblisi-themed party at 10pm, while Valentino Beauty celebrates the launch of its newest collection with an all-night bash at Studio 54—which we hear is one of the night’s hottest tickets. See you on the dance floor!

…But There’s Plenty Of Soirées During The Week!

Despite Wednesday’s full dance card, there’s no lack of parties to attend throughout Fashion Week. On Thursday, Grace Ling and Simkhai will be holding their respective afterparties at the same time as Champion’s House of Champion soirée presented by Sports Illustrated. During the week, Louboutin Beauty will also toast its newest lavender fragrance with an exclusive bash. On Saturday, Guess will open its new Guess Caffé pop-up downtown, while the evening will close with Ralph Lauren’s hotly anticipated Ralph’s Club fragrance party hosted by Usher. Sunday will find Chopard honoring its Cube jewelry collection with a splashy celebration—complete with a surprise star host! On Monday night, Diotima and Zankov are co-hosting a special NYFW dinner, Tanner Fletcher are bringing fashionistas together for their decadent afterparty, and Urban Decay will celebrate its latest radiant beauty launches with a VIP soirée. The week will close with a special Lafayette 148 panel with The Morning Show‘s costume designer Sophie de Rakoff, as well as Prada’s party to celebrate its signature Galleria bag.

Brooklyn Venues Are Still Happening

Despite cries of transportation challenges—and wishes for even one central neighborhood during NYFW—show venues continue to be spread across town. Case in point: Brooklyn, where multiple labels are throwing their runway shows this month. On Wednesday, Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff will bring back their whimsical “Best In Show” variety show, complete with adoptable rescue dogs and plenty of furry VIP guests—like Alexandra’s Chihuahua, Pigeon. Grace Ling and Theophilio’s back-to-back runways will be held in Fort Greene on Thursday—luckily, they’re just a 17-minute train ride apart. Finally, Sunday will find Jason Wu decamping to the borough as well for his Spring 2026 show, followed by KidSuper’s show at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

SOMA’s Giving Out Coffee, Buns, And Free Panties At Iconic Magazines!

No panties? No problem. Lingerie brand SOMA is kicking Fashion Week off early with a new pop-up and takeover at Iconic Magazines, marking the launch of its innovative Vanishing Edge collection. Starting on September 10 from 8am to 12pm, anyone can discover the new line—and pick up a pair of free panties for themselves—while enjoying coffee and buns from Bourke Street Bakery. But that’s not all; the lingerie brand’s also hitting the road with its Vanishing Edge sprinter van throughout the city from September 11-13 ensuring there’s plenty of panties to go around.

The CFDA Shuttle Has Gone AWOL

Get those Omni cards ready—or prepare for your credit card to take a hit! The CFDA doesn’t seem to be doing its signature shuttle this year, which journeys between shows on the official CFDA show calendar. While there’s no word on the shuttle’s absence this year, plenty of editors are stressed over transport between shows across boroughs—or even just the next neighborhood over. Time will tell how we all fare journeying from show to show this season!

Lots Of Brands Are Showing Off-Schedule

Outside of the CFDA calendar, many designers and brands have opted to stage shows on their own schedules. Contessa Mills will stage its Spring 2026 presentation on Thursday night, while Alexis Bittar will unveil his latest jewelry creations on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Cynthia Rowley and Christian Cowan will also show their newest collections. Grey/Ven’s sun-soaked presentation will be held on Sunday, while Monday finds Bronx and Banco’s glittering cocktail party and runway show taking place—as well as The Blonds’ dynamic return to the runway.

It’s A Big Week For New Editor Debuts!

The front rows are going to look a little different for editors this year! After a swathe of hires, fires, and promotions since February, seating charts are sure to be shuffling around—especially for Chloe Malle, Vogue‘s newly minted head of editorial content. Additional faces to note include Vanity Fair‘s new global editorial director Mark Guiducci, Teen Vogue‘s new style director Alyssa Hardy, Numero NYC‘s new fashion director Alexander Fisher, InStyle‘s new fashion editor Daisy Maldonado, V‘s new fashion editor Copelyn Shaw, and many more.

Rockefeller Center And The CFDA Are Bringing Back NYFW Live At Rockefeller Center

Even if you can’t be in the front row during New York Fashion Week, you can still take in the fashion industry’s latest collections ar Rockefeller Center! Along with the CFDA, the landmark space is bringing back its NYFW Live at Rockefeller Center partnership, which will stream New York Fashion Week’s latest runway shows to the public from September 11 to 16. Held at the venue’s famed Rink and Channel Gardens by AI partner Genesys, consumers can catch up on shows from Alexander Wang, Anna Sui, Area, Brandon Maxwell, Calvin Klein Collection, Christian Siriano, Coach, Collina Strada, COS, Eckhaus Latta, FIT MFA Program, Jason Wu Collection, Kallmeyer, KidSuper, Lapointe, Michael Kors, Nardos, Norma Kamali, New York Men’s Day, Off-White, Rachel Comey, Ralph Lauren, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Tibi, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, and Ulla Johnson. Plus, industry insiders will fete the occasion with a VIP soirée hosted by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne, Michael Kors, and Anna Sui at the Rainbow Room on September 10, following its ribbon-cutting ceremony that morning. Cheers!

