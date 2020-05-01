10 Sneakers for Your Isolation Workouts and Beyond

Fitness and proper self-nutrition are all the rage now that we have the time – and no excuses -to not focus on our bodies. So whether you’re stuck in a small apartment in the city or lucky enough to have a space sans other people, you need proper footwear. We’ve amassed a selection of 10 sneakers that will work for well, whatever you need to work out and some that are aspirational for when we finally emerge. And we will!

1. Everyday Running: ASICS Gl-Cumulus 22, $120



2. High Impact Training: NIKE Metcon 5, $130



3. Streetwear: PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco Sneakers, $100



4. Tennis: ADIDAS Adizero Club Shoes, $80



5. Basketball: UNDER ARMOUR UA Curry 7, $140



6. Dance / Studio Workouts: REEBOK Guresu 2, $80



7. Yoga & Pilates: VIBRAM FIVEFINGERS V-Soul, $90



8. Luxury Statement Piece: BALENCIAGA Track Logo-Detailed Sneakers, $895



9. Hiking: CHASE & CHLOE Spice Lace-Up Sneaker, $24



10. Versatile Gym Shoe: APL Women’s TechLoom Wave, $225



