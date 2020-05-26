10 Sandals That Scream Summer!

Memorial Day ushered in the return of sandal season! The temps are up and the sun is out so naturally the toes are too. We’ve selected some neutral styles that you can pair with basically any of your new seasonal looks. Make sure that at-home pedicure is on point!

1. TORY BURCH Selby Flat Sandal, $258



2. REJINA PYO Lina Croc-Effect Leather Sandals, $525



3. JIMMY CHOO Deedee Suede Flatform Slide Sandals, $350





4. BOTKIER Ulla Snake-Prink Mule Sandals, $148





5. CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Cordorella Embellished Leather Sandals, $675





6. & OTHER STORIES Beaded Rope Sandals, $79





7. STAUD Lili Platform Sandals, $263





8. BEACH BY MATISSE Raffia Platform Sandals, $55





9. MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Rhett Logo Band Wedge Sandal, $179





10. NATURALIZER Fayee Sandal, $89



