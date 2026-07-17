10 Of The Chicest Designer Beach Clubs To Visit In Europe This Summer

This summer, the most coveted luxury purchases are happening beachside. Across the Mediterranean, fashion’s biggest maisons are transforming Europe’s most iconic beach clubs into immersive destinations, complete with branded parasols, designer loungers, exclusive boutiques, curated menus, and picture-perfect waterfront installations. Equal parts retail experience and Riviera fantasy, these seasonal takeovers have become the ultimate Euro summer status symbol. Whether you’re jetting off to Monaco, Saint-Tropez, Capri, Ibiza, or Bodrum, these are the beach clubs worth planning your itinerary around.

1. Jacquemus x Monte-Carlo Beach Club, Monaco

The collaboration that arguably started this summer’s designer beach club obsession returns for another season.

Jacquemus has once again transformed the legendary Monte-Carlo Beach Club with signature striped parasols, custom loungers, cabanas, and two exclusive boutiques overlooking its iconic Olympic-sized seawater pool. New this season, La Vigie Monte-Carlo by Chef Simone Zanoni brings elevated Italian cuisine to one of the Riviera’s most breathtaking waterfront settings, making Monte-Carlo Beach the ultimate destination for fashion, dining, and sun-soaked glamour.

2. Dolce & Gabbana x San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Sicily

Dolce & Gabbana’s love affair with Sicily continues at the iconic San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel. Overlooking the Ionian Sea, the hotel’s pool club and terraces are infused with the House’s unmistakable Sicilian spirit, while exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Casa décor and seasonal boutiques celebrate the vibrant colors and craftsmanship that have become synonymous with the brand’s Mediterranean lifestyle.

3. Giorgio Armani x Bagni Roberto, Forte dei Marmi

Quiet luxury finds its natural home on the Tuscan coast. Giorgio Armani returns to Bagni Roberto in Forte dei Marmi with an elegant takeover featuring navy-and-white umbrellas, refined cabanas, and a seasonal Armani boutique. Understated, timeless, and effortlessly chic, it’s a reflection of the House’s signature aesthetic—and one of Italy’s most fashionable seaside destinations.

4. Gucci x La Rose des Vents, Monaco

Just minutes from Monte-Carlo Beach Club, Gucci has given La Rose des Vents an elegant floral makeover inspired by its iconic Flora print.

Originally created in 1966 for Princess Grace of Monaco, the archival motif now appears across scalloped umbrellas, loungers, linens, and immersive floral installations overlooking Larvotto Beach. It’s a beautiful nod to Gucci’s Monégasque history while feeling entirely modern.

5. Burberry x Hôtel Belles Rives, Antibes

The historic Hôtel Belle Rives where F. Scott Fitzgerald famously spent summers has received a British fashion twist.

Burberry has reimagined its iconic check in shades of Riviera blue, dressing the private beach club, waterfront jetty, loungers, parasols, terraces, and even the hotel’s original 1920s elevator. Guests can also enjoy exclusive Burberry waterskiing experiences and branded ice lollies.

6. Dior x Il Riccio, Capri

Nestled beneath Capri’s famous Blue Grotto, Il Riccio has become one of Dioriviera’s most enchanting seasonal homes. Expect signature Dior parasols, designer cabanas, exclusive resort pieces, and breathtaking cliffside views that feel pulled straight from a campaign

7. Missoni x OKU Ibiza

No brand does summer quite like Missoni. The Italian house has brought its signature zigzag prints to OKU Ibiza, wrapping the beach club in vibrant textiles that perfectly complement Ibiza’s laid-back luxury.

8. Dolce & Gabbana x Cala di Volpe, Sardinia

Dolce & Gabbana continues its love affair with the Mediterranean by transforming Cala di Volpe with its unmistakable Maiolica print. From the beach club to the boutique, the colorful Sicilian-inspired motif creates one of Italy’s most recognizable luxury summer experiences.

9. Casablanca x Six Senses Ibiza

Cool, colorful, and unmistakably Casablanca. The brand takes over Six Senses Ibiza with bold beach furnishings, an exclusive boutique, a signature “Casaway” smoothie, and playlists curated by founder Charaf Tajer, creating one of the island’s freshest fashion experiences.

10. Roberto Cavalli x The Annex Beach, Cannes

Roberto Cavalli brings its signature maximalist glamour back to the French Riviera with a takeover of The Annex Beach in Cannes. Expect the House’s iconic animal prints and vibrant Italian-inspired motifs splashed across loungers, parasols, beach towels, and dining spaces, transforming the Croisette hotspot into one of the season’s boldest designer destinations. From sun-soaked afternoons to golden hour aperitivos, it’s Cavalli’s jet-set spirit brought to life on the beach.

As brands continue to blur the lines between hospitality, retail, and travel, beach clubs have evolved into fully immersive fashion destinations where a designer beach towel is just as coveted as the season’s newest handbag. Whether you’re sipping rosé in Saint-Tropez, diving into the sea in Capri, or lounging beneath a Jacquemus parasol in Monaco, one thing is certain: Euro summer has never looked so chic.