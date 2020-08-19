Chic Report

10 Face Masks That Caught Our Eye

by Nandini Vaid
Face Masks are truly on top of our 2020 essentials list to stay protected while stepping out in public spaces. If you are looking to mask up with a stylish reusable fabric face mask, here are 10 that caught our eye from Coach, Gap, Nicole Miller, and more! 

1. Coach Uni Face Mask with Floral Print, Price: $18

Coach

2. Nicole Miller Reine Rose Face Mask, Price: $16

Nicole Miller

3. GAP Adult Contour Face Mask (3Pack), Price: $18

GAP

4. Erickson Love II Adult Contoured Reversible Face Mask, Price: $28

L.Erickson

5. Love Changes 5 Pack Adult Tie Dye Face Masks, Price: $30

Love Changes

6. DesignB London Exclusive 2 pack face covering with adjustable straps in black and houndstooth print, Price: $23

DesignB London

7. Mali + Lili Adult Four Layer Adult Mask Scarf, Price: $40

Mali + Lili

8. Ruby Grey Adult Cotton Face Mask, Price: $28

Ruby Grey

9. Veronica M Adjustable Black Stars Mask, Price: $20

Veronica M

10. Tiarre Hawaii Face Mask, Price: $15

Tiare Hawaii

