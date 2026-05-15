10 Best Facialists in NYC

Skincare has always fascinated me, but over the last few years my perspective on facials has evolved immensely. I am constantly asked what I do to my skin, so consider this my definitive guide. No gatekeeping. As someone with extremely sensitive skin, I have always had to be incredibly careful about who I trust with my face. One wrong product or overly aggressive treatment and it is almost guaranteed dermatitis for me, which has made me far more discerning about what actually works long term.

The conversation around facials has shifted away from aggressive treatments and overly processed results toward something far more refined: skin that looks healthy, rested, sculpted, and deeply hydrated. The focus now is on lymphatic drainage, facial massage, skin barrier health, and subtle treatments that enhance rather than alter.

After originally testing and reviewing New York’s best facials back in 2023, I wanted to revisit my picks with a more discerning eye. Some of these facialists have become true constants in my routine, others are names I have long been determined to experience, and a few are newer discoveries whispered about constantly within fashion and beauty circles. Together, they represent the people shaping what great skin looks like in New York right now.

These are the facialists I personally trust, recommend, and believe are genuinely setting the standard.

54 Howard Street

Ställe Studios absolutely deserved to stay on this list again. Tucked downtown on Howard Street, Elizabeth Grace Hand has created one of the chicest facial spaces in the city. Her treatments focus heavily on skin health and glow rather than harsh treatments, and her dermaplaning facials leave skin unbelievably smooth and reflective. It’s one of those places fashion girls quietly recommend to each other.

Location Upon Booking

If you know, you know. Ivan Pol, better known as Beauty Sandwich, has become one of the most in-demand facialists in the world, with a discreet Upper East Side location that has quietly become the go-to before major red carpets and events. Dubbed the “Met Gala facialist,” his client list includes Emma Stone, Kendall Jenner, and Gracie Abrams. I have an appointment coming up and am genuinely so excited because everyone I know leaves looking sculpted, lifted, and glowing in the chicest, most natural way possible.

1298 Madison Avenue

Kariné Kazarian has officially opened her new Upper East Side location and is bringing her highly sought-after Biologique Recherche based treatments uptown. I’ve been to her other locations before and completely understand why people are obsessed. Her facials are deeply sculpting and leave skin looking toned, fresh, and incredibly healthy without ever feeling aggressive. The spa also offers Kobido, a Japanese massage technique known for lifting, toning, and supporting long term skin health.

Location Upon Booking

Cynthia Rivas feels like a dream facialist appointment. A CHANEL Beauty partner known for blending advanced technology with holistic techniques, her treatments combine microcurrent, radiofrequency, cryotherapy, and deeply personalized skin analysis for results that feel both immediate and long term. Her studio overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge has become one of downtown’s chicest beauty destinations for editors, models, and fashion insiders alike.

157 E 81st

Georgia Louise Atelier remains one of the ultimate dream facialists in New York. Her Upper East Side atelier has become iconic within the fashion and beauty world, with clients like Anne Hathaway swearing by her sculpting techniques before major events and Fashion Week. Her facials are known for leaving skin lifted, tightened, and impossibly radiant while still looking completely natural. She has also expanded into her new concept, Beauty Longevity Atelier, a next generation wellness destination focused on beauty from the inside out. The space brings together advanced facials, IV therapy, injectables, and hyperbaric treatments under one roof, creating a more holistic approach to skin health and longevity. It already feels poised to become one of the Upper East Side’s next major beauty destinations. 6. Karolina Zalewska 240 Kent Avenue Karolina Zalewska Skincare is one of those facialists I have heard the absolute best things about from people whose skin I genuinely trust. Her approach focuses heavily on facial massage, lymphatic drainage, and creating healthy, sculpted skin that never looks overworked. She has coined herself the “non toxic facialist,” and everything about her philosophy feels very aligned with the current less is more approach to skincare. The results are glowing, lifted skin that still feels completely natural and effortless.

940 3rd Avenue

Jade Haifa is someone I go to all the time and genuinely trust with my skin. Her treatments combine Biologique Recherche products with highly customized facial techniques tailored specifically to what your skin needs that day. The experience feels calming, personalized, and incredibly effective without ever feeling too aggressive.

48 east 78th

Melanie Grant is another dream appointment for me. Her New York studio inside Violet Grey has quickly become one of the chicest facial destinations in the city, and her client list including Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley speaks for itself. Her philosophy focuses on subtle sculpting and long term skin health, which feels very in line with where beauty is moving right now.

29 E 61st

391 Greenwich Street

JTAV is somewhere I’ve gone to personally and continue to think deserves a spot on this list. Now with a newer Tribeca location, the studio blends advanced clinical treatments with a calming, understated atmosphere. It feels results driven without sacrificing the luxury experience, which is exactly what so many people are looking for now.

241 Centre Street

Sofie Pavitt Face also deserves a mention, especially for anyone dealing with sensitive or reactive skin. Before my wedding, I was going through a dermatitis outbreak and booked one of her non comedogenic facials, and I absolutely loved it. The treatment felt incredibly calming, thoughtful, and focused on actually healing and supporting the skin barrier rather than over treating it. Her entire philosophy around acne safe skincare and healthy skin feels very refreshing in a world where so many treatments can sometimes do too much. Not to mention, I genuinely love her products for at home use as well.